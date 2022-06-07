Mayor announces DRI public meetings; Afternoon, evening sessions scheduled for Monday

GLENS FALLS — The city will host a pair of public information meetings to update residents on the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Program on Monday.

The meetings will allow for Mayor Bill Collins and representatives from Bonacio Construction to discuss the progress of the DRI and answer questions from residents in attendance.

During the meetings, there will be presentations about the city’s new Market Center, which will be the new home of the city’s Farmers Market and other events, and information about the buildings that will be renovated — the former Hot Shots building at 45 South St., the former Sandy’s Clam Bar at 41 South St., and the former incubator building at 36 Elm St.

Updated sketches were not available on Tuesday, but Collins said that there will be graphic design poster boards created by Albany-based architect firm Envision Architects for the Market Center building on display during the public meetings.

The public meetings for the DRI will take place at two different times and places on Monday. The first will be from noon to 2 p.m. in the Christine McDonald Community Room at Crandall Library, and the other will be held at The Park Theater from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Another topic of conversation will be the proposed parking garage, which Collins said would be best placed at the current parking lot on Elm Street.

“The place that has been examined the most is clearly Elm Street,” Collins said.

The city recently applied for a $12 million grant to help pay for the garage, which is now considered a “transportation hub.”

According to the current plans for phases one and two of the South Street portion of the DRI, there will be 100 new apartments coming downtown. Bonacio Construction is handling both phases.

Collins said that is a reason the city needs more parking.

He has heard from stakeholders that there are concerns. Collins said that one business owner told him that the city has enough parking that people don’t properly utilize.

Collins said that opinion provided helpful insight for the city.

“We have, right now if you look at downtown Glens Falls, all of the free parking is best parking and the paid parking is the least desirable,” he said.

Collins said that he doesn’t know if most businesses have employees park off of the busier downtown streets like Ridge Street. He said that he asks City Hall employees to do that.

To look into a parking solution, Collins said that the city needs a parking study to look at where people are currently parking to come up with a solution, along with the proposed parking garage.

When the city paid for LED streetlights in 2021, Collins said that officials obtained technology to add 150 sensors to collect data on what would be considered the “best spots” in the downtown area.

“On Ridge, Maple, Glen. All of the key areas,” Collins said.

While there are no other definite plans in the works, with the study starting in June and not expected to be completed until the fall, Collins said that he believes the study could guide the city “into the 21st century.”

He mentioned that other places, such as Schenectady and Lake George, use parking apps to collect potential payment and show what parking is available.

“We’re going to let the study talk about these things,” Collins said.

He noted that the city will also learn how much funding, if any, it will receive from the grant that was applied for in the fall.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.