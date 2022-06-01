Max Yurenda, longtime Double H CEO, set to retire

LAKE LUZERNE — Double H Ranch CEO Max Yurenda has announced that he will retire at the end of March.

Yurenda has served as the organization's leader since it opened in 1993.

When founders of Double H Ranch — actor Paul Newman and local businessman Charley Wood, who were also both philanthropists — created the idea for Double H Ranch, they knew they needed a person as willing and charitable as they were.

"Max Yurenda's background was working with children with disabilities," said Eileen Nash, director of development and communications for the camp.

"It seemed like a natural fit," she said.

Double H Ranch, which is dubbed the "serious-fun camp," is a summer camp for children dealing with life-threatening illnesses from all over the world.

Since the beginning, the camp has hosted over 80,000 children.

Some of Yurenda's accomplishments during his tenure at the camp include creating a formal partnership with the Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center; strengthening the financial sustainability for the organization; and most recently, creating alternative and virtual programs for campers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Max has been at the helm of Double H Ranch since its inception. He was selected as CEO by my dad, Charles R. Wood, as he saw the potential in Max and knew he could carry out the dream and goals he had for this local camp modeled after Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Camp in Connecticut, said Charlene Wood, a ranch board member, in a news release. "Max's leadership skills have made Double H Ranch a star in the serious-fun children's network."

Nash said that Yurenda is in his mid-60s and wants to spend more time with his family and do more traveling.

Yurenda was not available for comment on Wednesday.

"The board of trustees for the camp have a search committee for a new CEO and they put out an advertisement today," Nash said Wednesday.

Yurenda won't be retiring until the end of March, which gives the board plenty of time to find a new leader.

He will be assisting in the search process and plans on staying on for at least a month after the new CEO has been selected to allow for a smooth transition process, according to Nash.

This year, Double H Ranch will be operating at a 70% capacity, whereas the ranch was at 30% the previous year.

Nash said 2021 was the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic that they allowed for kids to attend the camp in person rather than running all virtual activities.

"We spent $300,000 in modifications to the camp so kids could come back last year," Nash said.

Modifications included a new air-infiltration system, outside dining areas and hand-washing stations.

"We had the kids divided into separate groups," Nash said. "No two groups ever came into contact with each other. We also still require complete vaccination of all staff and kids unless campers have a medical exemption."

The kids were and still are required to get a PCR test 72 hours prior to being admitted to the camp.

Double H Ranch is collaborating with Albany Medical Center to have volunteer doctors present at the camp.

"A new doctor volunteers their time and is on call," Nash said.

Nash said that the camp's biggest challenge this year is filling staff positions, although there are enough counselors.

Double H Ranch serves its kids completely free of charge.

"This means we have to raise around $4.6 million," said Nash.

The Sagamore Golf Tournament, a fundraising event, takes place June 9, and Double H's annual gala will be held Sept. 17 at Great Escape.

The camp's first summer session is June 23-27.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

