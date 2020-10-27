Massachusetts hits quarantine metric

New York’s allies in quarantining travelers from COVID hot-spot states have all now hit the quarantine list themselves.
Cases in Massachusetts hit the quarantine metric Tuesday. But like Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut, no mandatory quarantine is being imposed. Instead, Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked residents to avoid nonessential travel “to the extent practical.”
California was added to the mandatory quarantine list, which now includes 45 states and territories.
“We know COVID is spreading at increased rates in other states and New York state is not in a hermetically sealed bubble. The numbers are a reminder that COVID is still here and continues to spread in communities across the state, particularly when people choose not to follow the safety protocols in place to control the virus,” Cuomo said in a news release.
Also Tuesday:
- Warren County reported one new case, a Glens Falls Middle School student whose case was announced by the school district Monday. The student is one of at least three people in a household, including a student at Big Cross Street elementary school, who have tested positive. Both students quarantined at home after another household member tested positive last week, so they did not infect anyone at school. The latest case brings Warren County to a total of 397 confirmed cases since March. There are 17 people currently ill, with no one hospitalized. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Warren County is in yellow, requiring a 14-day quarantine prior to visiting. The rankings are updated every Tuesday.
- Washington County reported no new cases or recoveries. Six people are currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Washington County is in green, meaning no quarantine is required prior to visiting. The rankings are updated every Tuesday.
- Saratoga County reported six people tested positive, for a total of 1,317 cases since March. There were 14 recoveries, for a total of 1,186 recoveries. There are 112 people currently ill, and seven are hospitalized. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Saratoga County is in red, requiring a 14-day quarantine prior to visiting. The rankings are updated every Tuesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include: one more Wilton resident (for a total of nine). Still ill: one Moreau resident, one Northumberland resident, one town of Saratoga resident, one South Glens Falls resident and eight Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported no new cases, and two people who were hospitalized have been discharged. The three Essex Center nursing home residents who have been hospitalized are still in the hospital. Ten people are currently ill. In Vermont’s ranking for out-of-state visitors, Essex County is in yellow, requiring a 14-day quarantine prior to visiting. The rankings are updated every Tuesday.
- Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital reported none.
On Monday, the most recent day for which data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 78 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.3%. The goal is to remain under 1% to keep the virus under control. Washington County was the only county that had a positive test rate under 1% Monday; it was at 0.3%.
- Warren County was at 1.4%. From highest to lowest: Greene County was at 2.2% with six new cases; Albany County was at 1.9% with 23 new cases; Schenectady County was at 1.5% with 15 new cases, Columbia County was at 1.2% with seven new cases, Rensselaer County was at 1.1% with six new cases, and Saratoga County was at 1%.
- Statewide, 1,991 people tested positive Monday, an overall positive test rate of 1.78%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 3.65% and the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 1.53%.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Updated
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's gives an COVID-19 update
-
SUNY Adirondack's campus cautiously comes alive as college begins fall semester
-
Students return to class under new COVID-19 guidelines
- 289 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.