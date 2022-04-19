Masks to stay on for Greater Glens Falls Transit buses

GLENS FALLS — Riders of the Greater Glens Falls Transit system will have to continue wearing masks for the time being.

There has been a request from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office to keep the mask mandate in place for public transportation, according to Scott Sopczyk, transportation director with GGFT.

“That’s what we’re going to stand by at this point,” he said.

A federal judge in Florida struck down the national mandate for masks on public transportation on Monday.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it would still require masks to be worn by all riders. The MTA operates subways and buses in New York City, the Staten Island Railway, the Long Island Railroad and the Metro-North Railroad.

The MTA cited a determination from the state Department of Health made on March 2 for its decision.

Masks are available for riders on any of the eight GGFT buses currently in operation, as they have been throughout the entirety of the pandemic.

GGFT has 18 total buses that are all operational during the summer, but at this time only eight are currently running routes.

Sopczyk said he is aware some people see the masks as an inconvenience, but said that masks have been working for GGFT.

Since the start of the pandemic there has not been a single GGFT driver who tested positive for the virus, according to Sopczyk.

“There are a lot of things that go into that,” he said. “People are using the bus. Our passengers have been by and large very compliant.”

He said that they have been living with masks for a while, and they can do it for a few more months if they have to.

If drivers start to contract COVID-19, Sopczyk said it is possible that the GGFT could be forced to reduce its services. There are a total of 11 full and part-time bus drivers employed with the GGFT, according to Sopczyk.

“There’s always a small percentage (of riders) that have some issues with it (the mandate), but it’s really for everybody, including the driver who has to be on the bus all the time. It’s to safeguard everybody,” he said.

Along with masks, Sopczyk said he attributes the good air flow on the buses with keeping drivers and passengers COVID-free.

Richard Whitcomb, a bus driver with GGFT, said he feels masks are still necessary on public transportation.

“You see people talking about it on the bus,” he said. “My granddaughter won’t take it (the mask) off. She’s 10 years old.”

Whitcomb said the mask requirement has gone over pretty smoothly on the bus.

He said riders sometimes influence others to have their mask on to get the bus moving.

“Most people don’t give us a hard time. The other people want to get to where they have to go, so they just want them to put the mask on or get off the bus,” he said.

Passengers who normally take a bus with GGFT don’t seem to mind wearing a mask while hitching a ride. One rider who did not wish to be named said it makes sense to wear a mask on the bus with a lot of people in one enclosed space.

But he feels it’s contradictory to be required to wear a mask on the bus but not in a crowded restaurant.

Nick Harris rides the bus about once a day.

He said he prefers not to wear a mask but doesn’t have an issue with wearing one while riding the bus.

“They provide you with one every time, so at least they give you that, so I respect the rules,” Harris said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

