Masks now optional at hospital
GLENS FALLS — Masks are now optional at Glens Falls Hospital.
The hospital announced in a statement on its website that the face coverings are no longer required because the CDC has determined that for two weeks in a row, the regional community COVID transmission rate has been moderate. If transmission rates increase, masking will again be required.
People who are at risk for more serious illness are advised to be mindful of their surroundings and it is acceptable to wear a mask in public.