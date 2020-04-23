Masks available for essential services in Washington County
0 comments

Masks available for essential services in Washington County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
moremasks.jpg

Packages of cloth face coverings are seen. Washington County received a shipment from the federal government distributed by New York to be distributed to essential businesses and organizations.

 courtesy photo

Washington County received a shipment of reusable, washable cloth face coverings for essential businesses, organizations and municipalities this week.

The stockpile was provided by the federal government and distributed by New York State, according to a Washington County Department of Public Service news release.

The face coverings are 100% cotton and in individually wrapped packages of five. The coverings are washable up to 15 times per covering. 

For businesses and organizations seeking face coverings they are asked to submit requests via email to publicsafety@washingtoncountyny.gov.

Please include the following:

  • Organization / Entity name
  • Contact name / Phone number / Email
  • Number of face coverings requested (for organization requests)
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News