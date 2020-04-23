Masks available for essential services in Washington County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Washington County received a shipment of reusable, washable cloth face coverings for essential businesses, organizations and municipalities this week.

The stockpile was provided by the federal government and distributed by New York State, according to a Washington County Department of Public Service news release.

The face coverings are 100% cotton and in individually wrapped packages of five. The coverings are washable up to 15 times per covering.

For businesses and organizations seeking face coverings they are asked to submit requests via email to publicsafety@washingtoncountyny.gov.

Please include the following:

Organization / Entity name

Contact name / Phone number / Email

Number of face coverings requested (for organization requests)

