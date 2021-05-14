Mascot issue mostly in background as Cambridge school board candidates meet

Although the school’s conflict over the Indian nickname and emblem has drawn widespread attention, none of the submitted questions addressed that issue directly. Except for Price, the candidates did not take sides at the forum.

When asked the biggest issue facing the district, McMillan, Ossont and Honyoust said it was the impact of the pandemic.

“We need to figure out how to make sure everyone is taken care of,” McMillan said, noting that Vermont schools have already returned to full in-person learning. “This is a trauma. We need trauma-informed teaching,” she said.

“The pandemic will be tough to get back from,” Ossont said. “Teachers are burned out.” How schools decide to spend their federal stimulus money will be “super-important.”

“Kids and parents have never seen anything like this before, and the same for teachers,” Honyoust said. “We need to work together and come to consensus, and provide incentives for kids to keep them engaged and do their best.”

Clark said that much of the school district is in agricultural districts. She said she’d like to see more life-skills classes, like shop and home economics, for students who plan to stay in the area.