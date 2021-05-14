Mascot issue mostly in background as Cambridge school board candidates meet

CAMBRIDGE — Four of the five candidates running for the Cambridge Central School District Board of Education discussed the issues facing the school during an online forum Wednesday evening. One candidate, David Shay Price, was on military deployment and unable to attend.
Candidates Tanya Clark, Dillon Honyoust, Sarah McMillan, and Tim Ossont introduced themselves to voters and answered 11 questions previously submitted by district residents.
The 90-minute forum was arranged by the Cambridge Faculty Association and the League of Women Voters of Saratoga County, which collected the questions and moderated the forum.
All candidates were allowed a 2-minute opening statement. Moderator Donna Dardaris read Price’s statement.
Price is a 1995 graduate of CCS and taught science there from 2005 to 2013. He has also taught at the LaSalle Institute in Albany. He serves in the National Guard, supporting science missions at the Earth’s poles. He is a trustee of his church, responsible for budget and finance. He has three children at CCS.
Price said he wants to reinvigorate the school’s technology and agriculture programs. The school’s policies need to reflect community values, and students should be shielded from divisive issues, he said. Price wants to protect the school’s Indian nickname and promote “a culture of respect.”
Clark is involved with multiple youth sports and activities, the American Legion, and serves on the White Creek Planning Board. Her background includes managing retail stores. Her children attend a private school, but Clark said they will transfer to CCS next year when the private school closes. Clark said she decided to run for school board last year when she learned a seat would be open.
Honyoust was born and raised in Cambridge and graduated from CCS in 2007. He works at a local tire company. Honyoust, a member of the Onondaga Nation, has been an outspoken supporter of the Indian nickname.
“We need to push forward, working together to provide the best opportunities we can for our children,” he said.
McMillan teaches social studies at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester, Vermont. She is co-director of the academy’s food program. She was on the steering committee of the CCS Strategic Plan in 2015 and said she is looking for another opportunity to contribute to the school’s progress. She has two daughters at CCS.
Ossont heads the math department at Hoosick Falls Central School, where he also coaches sports and is president of the district’s teachers union. He has two children at CCS. Ossont said he was concerned about the impact of COVID-19 and remote learning on students, especially those in high school.
“I’m here to do whatever I need to do to support everybody,” Ossont said.
Although the school’s conflict over the Indian nickname and emblem has drawn widespread attention, none of the submitted questions addressed that issue directly. Except for Price, the candidates did not take sides at the forum.
When asked the biggest issue facing the district, McMillan, Ossont and Honyoust said it was the impact of the pandemic.
“We need to figure out how to make sure everyone is taken care of,” McMillan said, noting that Vermont schools have already returned to full in-person learning. “This is a trauma. We need trauma-informed teaching,” she said.
“The pandemic will be tough to get back from,” Ossont said. “Teachers are burned out.” How schools decide to spend their federal stimulus money will be “super-important.”
“Kids and parents have never seen anything like this before, and the same for teachers,” Honyoust said. “We need to work together and come to consensus, and provide incentives for kids to keep them engaged and do their best.”
Clark said that much of the school district is in agricultural districts. She said she’d like to see more life-skills classes, like shop and home economics, for students who plan to stay in the area.
When asked if they had read the school’s strategic plan and equity, inclusion, and diversity policy, answers were mixed. McMillan said she had read both. The strategic plan addresses attracting and retaining high-quality teachers, but she said she would like to see more emphasis on students. McMillan said she was “generally supportive” of the equity policy, approved by the school board in February.
“It can be a powerful tool to examine how the school works and help the community come together,” McMillan said.
Ossont had also read both. Some parts of the equity plan “are already happening,” he said. “I’d love to see a more diverse group applying to work here.” Diversifying teachers and support staff shows that the school is changing, he said.
Honyoust said he had “gone through” the strategic plan. “It’s important to hire the most qualified person for the job and keep the best teachers. It’s all about the students,” he said. He did not answer the question about the strategic plan directly but supported “cultural awareness and open-mindedness.”
Clark said she hadn’t read the strategic plan because “baseball started. It’s on my plan to read it.” She had “skimmed (the equity policy) a little.”
“It’s harder to diversify in our area. But kids need to see that,” she said.
Another question asked about candidates’ vision of how they as board members could help students develop resilience. Clark said she wanted fairness for all, for every child to succeed, and to “open avenues of opportunity.”
Honyoust said that among Native Americans, “our goal is to preserve and protect and provide for the future seven generations.” People can travel together “side by side on the river of life,” respecting different cultures and beliefs.
McMillan said kids need to know “it’s OK to fail. You’re not good at it yet but you will be.”
Ossont said he was concerned that with constant access to electronics, kids expect to have instant access to the right answer and haven’t developed resilience. “If you’re in anything that involves competition, you won’t always win, but what will you learn from what just happened?” he asked.
The full forum, running just under 90 minutes, was recorded and is posted on the school’s website, www.cambridgecsd.org.
Voting will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the school’s elementary gymnasium. The candidate receiving the most votes will be seated before July 1 to fill the unexpired term of Beth O’Grady. The runner-up will take office on July 1, with both people serving three-year terms.