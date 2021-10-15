Mascot issue continues to boil in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — Arguments to protect and to retire the Cambridge Indian nickname and emblem continued to fly at the school’s board meeting Thursday, although the matter is, for the moment, out of the district’s hands.

Indian-head decals on the office window in the gym where the meeting was held had disappeared, in compliance with state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa’s demand that the school abide by a June 17 board resolution and begin retiring the mascot while she reviews the July 8 resolution that overturned that vote.

Several speakers blamed “outsiders,” “liberals” and Rosa for “picking on” the district.

“The mascot unifies this community,” said Ted Flint. “Certain people on the left want to divide it.” He objected that the four families who petitioned Rosa to stay the July 8 resolution could “override the will of the community,” adding: “Why have elections? This can’t be allowed to stand.”

“People are coming in from outside trying to change our town,” a young woman charged. “It’s not fair to us, we the people. We’re upset and we’re very disrespected.”

State Assemblyman Jake Ashby, R-East Greenbush, and state Senator Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, who represent part of the district, have reached out to Rosa, said retired teacher Susan Harrington.

“Everything here was legal,” Harrington said.

She noted that other school districts in the state have Native American names and emblems.

“Why would the commissioner target us?” she asked.

Greg Woodcock, the Republican candidate for White Creek Town Board, called Rosa’s actions “illegal and unconstitutional.”

Joshua Joseph, a local Scoutmaster, said the boys in his group “need something to be proud of. They want the Indian to stay.” Native Americans “are close to being forgotten,” and retiring the Indian would take them farther from public awareness, he said.

On the other side, a retired school administrator questioned whether, despite claims of respect and honor for Native Americans, Cambridge students are receiving any more education about Native Americans than students in other area districts.

“Where was the wave of support to honor Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day?” he asked, referring to Monday’s holiday. “The majority approval of slavery in the South didn’t make slavery right.”

The Stockbridge-Munsee Mahicans, the last Indigenous nation known to have inhabited the area, asked the district to retire the Indian and congratulated the board when it voted to do so, said Teresa Foster.

“We as a majority white community are overriding their wishes,” she said.

A man whose family recently moved to White Creek said they were attacked on social media when they tried to become active in the community.

“It’s a small minority driving the negativity but my family had to take a step back,” he said. “There needs to be more change if you want a strong community.”

In other matters:

School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell began drafting a plan to move the school away from its current imagery, in compliance with the June 17 resolution, but realized “one person can’t handle this,” he said. He proposed that the board create a steering committee comprising board and community members to create and guide “the overall process.” That would include reviewing and possibly revising the school’s imagery, determining how to choose a new nickname if necessary, and improving the school’s curriculum on Native Americans. “Both sides agree on the education part,” Silvernell said. “It would be a great place to start.” He asked the board to be prepared to discuss a steering committee at the next meeting.

The board agreed unanimously to require voters to show identification proving that they live in the district, starting with the next school vote. The alternatives, Silvernell said, were to continue with the current system, which only asks voters to sign an affidavit that they are eligible to vote, or requiring voters to register before an election. School board member Shay Price raised the issue at the July 8 meeting, although no incidents of fraudulent voting were alleged.

The board approved an emergency expenditure of up to $105,000 to fix a drainage problem at the school bus garage. Subsidence of the driveway, noticed in early September, turned out to be caused by a break in a drain line going from the bus wash bay to a holding tank. Any money not needed for the repair will be returned to the general fund.

