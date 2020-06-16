Marylou Whitney Collection Auction preview starts Wednesday morning

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Marylou Whitney Collection Auction will begin with a preview Wednesday morning. The online event will benefit the new backstretch medical clinic building at Saratoga Race Course.
The clinic will be operated by Saratoga Hospital and the Backstretch Employee Service Team.
Whitney was a philanthropic icon and highly successful thoroughbred owner/breeder who was known as the "Queen of Saratoga."
The website, www.MarylouWhitneyCollection.com, debuts at 10 a.m. Wednesday, for preview only, via a link to the auction site. The auction begins July 27 at midnight and continues through Aug. 1, 11:59 p.m. — Whitney Day at Saratoga Race Course. Bidding and "buy it now" options will be available.
Among the most special items are a diamond choker necklace and a 1985 red Jaguar XJG with only 28,449 original miles, leather seats and an automatic transmission.
Other featured items include designer evening gowns, couture ensembles and cocktail dresses, evening purses, fur coats, hats, vintage dresses and designer scarves. There also are many affordable and practical items being offered.
BEST launched the backstretch clinic in a trailer at the race course in 2005. It has partnered with Saratoga Hospital since 2009. The new building will be state of the art.
"The welfare of backstretch workers was so close to her heart, and they loved her," Paul Ruchames, executive director of BEST, said of Whitney in a statement. "The public's participation in this auction will appropriately honor her legacy of kindness to everyone."
The website will have the option to register for the auction in advance, to receive bidding notifications during the auction via text alert or to ask questions via email.
Face masks for sale
The New York Racing Association and city of Saratoga Springs officials unveiled three Saratoga-branded face masks in support of local nonprofit organizations on Monday.
The reusable cloth face masks come in a variety pack, for $24.95, featuring three individual designs, all with the Saratoga Race Course logo. They have an interior pocket for a replaceable filter.
Proceeds will benefit the Franklin Community Center and Shelters of Saratoga. Masks are available at Shop.NYRA.com.
