Marylou Whitney Collection Auction preview starts Wednesday morning

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Marylou Whitney Collection Auction will begin with a preview Wednesday morning. The online event will benefit the new backstretch medical clinic building at Saratoga Race Course.

The clinic will be operated by Saratoga Hospital and the Backstretch Employee Service Team.

Whitney was a philanthropic icon and highly successful thoroughbred owner/breeder who was known as the "Queen of Saratoga."

The website, www.MarylouWhitneyCollection.com, debuts at 10 a.m. Wednesday, for preview only, via a link to the auction site. The auction begins July 27 at midnight and continues through Aug. 1, 11:59 p.m. — Whitney Day at Saratoga Race Course. Bidding and "buy it now" options will be available.

Among the most special items are a diamond choker necklace and a 1985 red Jaguar XJG with only 28,449 original miles, leather seats and an automatic transmission.

Other featured items include designer evening gowns, couture ensembles and cocktail dresses, evening purses, fur coats, hats, vintage dresses and designer scarves. There also are many affordable and practical items being offered.