Mary J. Tanner faculty 'Find a Way' to reach out to students
The faculty and staff of Mary J. Tanner Primary School combined their efforts to reach out to students who are at home until at least April 20. 

Each staff member recorded a short video clip offering words of encouragement during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Many schools across the region have planned events to get out and greet students from afar this week. 

Greenwich and Schuylerville have events planned on Thursday and Corinth Elementary on Friday.

