Mary Gooden, head of Glens Falls NAACP, seeking Fifth Ward Common Council seat

She said there are residents throughout the Fifth Ward who are middle- and low-income that are struggling but don’t know where to turn for help.

“That’s one of my big goals, I would say,” Gooden said. “Just to direct people on where to go to get help.”

Expanding affordable housing within the city is also a top priority for Gooden should she be elected.

The city has been working to meet the growing demand for such housing in recent years since identifying the need as part of the Downtown Vision and Development Strategy completed in 2013.

Broad Street Commons, a 72-unit apartment complex directly across from Hannaford Plaza on Broad Street, is expected to open in the coming weeks and is one of the biggest steps taken to expand affordable housing within the city in recent years.

The complex is geared to those who make between 40% and 60% of the county’s average income.

Such projects, Gooden said, are crucial to the city’s growth. They not only ensure everyone can have access to a good home, but will help the city grow and make Glens Falls an attractive place for everyone.

“I think that’s one of the best things that we can do for our city, is to provide that,” she said.