Mary Gooden, head of Glens Falls NAACP, seeking Fifth Ward Common Council seat

GLENS FALLS — Mary Gooden, the president of the Glens Falls chapter of the NAACP, will be running for the Fifth Ward Common Council seat as a Democrat come November.
Gooden, who currently sits on the board of the city's various economic development agencies and police reform committee, said she is running to ensure residents of the Fifth Ward continue to have a strong voice within city government.
“I’m real invested in Glens Falls. I know what’s going on, I know the projects we have going on and I know the importance of all the things that are going on. I just want to continue to be a voice for our city and the Fifth Ward,” she said.
Gooden was also a traffic control assistant with the Glens Falls Police Department and has sat on the board of the Open Door Mission for over a decade.
The Fifth Ward seat is currently held by Jim Clark, who has reached his term limits. Clark announced earlier this month that he would be seeking the Common Council’s at-large seat come November.
Gooden believes the city is heading in the right direction, but would like to see increased communication between City Hall and residents, and a greater emphasis on building affordable housing within the city.
She said there are residents throughout the Fifth Ward who are middle- and low-income that are struggling but don’t know where to turn for help.
“That’s one of my big goals, I would say,” Gooden said. “Just to direct people on where to go to get help.”
Expanding affordable housing within the city is also a top priority for Gooden should she be elected.
The city has been working to meet the growing demand for such housing in recent years since identifying the need as part of the Downtown Vision and Development Strategy completed in 2013.
Broad Street Commons, a 72-unit apartment complex directly across from Hannaford Plaza on Broad Street, is expected to open in the coming weeks and is one of the biggest steps taken to expand affordable housing within the city in recent years.
The complex is geared to those who make between 40% and 60% of the county’s average income.
Such projects, Gooden said, are crucial to the city’s growth. They not only ensure everyone can have access to a good home, but will help the city grow and make Glens Falls an attractive place for everyone.
“I think that’s one of the best things that we can do for our city, is to provide that,” she said.
Gooden also said she is committed to improving infrastructure and playgrounds throughout the Fifth Ward.
With Gooden’s announcement, November’s elections continue to take shape, though a number of vacancies remain.
Jim Campinell of the First Ward, and Scott Endieveri of the Fourth Ward, have reached their term limits. No one has yet to announce their intentions to run for either seat.
Diana Palmer of the Third Ward announced earlier this month she plans to seek reelection, and Robin Barkenhagen, the current president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, announced he will be seeking the Second Ward seat after Bill Collins declared his candidacy for mayor.
