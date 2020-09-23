Martha's closes for two-week quarantine

QUEENSBURY — COVID-19 may have closed the popular ice cream store, Martha's Dandee Creme, a few weeks early this year.
An employee at the Route 9 business tested positive Tuesday, after working at the ice cream side of the store on Sept. 18, Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, Martha's posted on its Facebook page.
"After working closely with Warren County Public Health Services, they believe that the potential risk of exposure to customers is low, with the COVID-19 measures Martha’s has in place (sanitizing between every customer and a glass shield between the customer and employee), and the individual wore a mask while working and our unique method of only outside service, that the risk of exposure is minimal," the business wrote.
Several employees were in close contact with the worker who has coronavirus, however, and they are all quarantining. The store could have remained open with other employees, but Martha's chose to close for two weeks "out of an abundance of caution."
Warren County Health Services confirmed the business was not required to shut down and the chance of a customer being infected there was low.
"Co-workers appear to be at the most risk," county spokesman Don Lehman said in a statement. "The investigation found that the staff members strictly adhered to COVID-19 safety protocols and recommendations, that included use of face masks and staff dividers. Public health officials determined the risk to the public who visited the shop on these days to be minimal."
Those who were at the store should monitor themselves for symptoms. If they develop symptoms, including a fever, headache or a cough, they should call their doctor and county Health Services.
"This is a very trying time for our business," Martha's said on Facebook. "Our employees are family to us. Our number one priority is to keep our family as well as our community safe. Thank you all for your support during these challenging times."
The store was scheduled to close for the season on Oct. 12.
"As of this writing we are not sure if we will be reopening after the 14-day quarantine. We will keep you posted," Martha's wrote.
Health Services praised the store's management, calling them "extremely cooperative" as they helped identify close contacts of the infected employee.
“I am appreciative of the rapid response, action and cooperation from this establishment,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a statement. “The owner is a good leader and demonstrated his concern for the health of his staff and the community by going above and beyond our recommendations to contain COVID and I thank him for that.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
