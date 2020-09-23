Martha's closes for two-week quarantine

Those who were at the store should monitor themselves for symptoms. If they develop symptoms, including a fever, headache or a cough, they should call their doctor and county Health Services.

"This is a very trying time for our business," Martha's said on Facebook. "Our employees are family to us. Our number one priority is to keep our family as well as our community safe. Thank you all for your support during these challenging times."

The store was scheduled to close for the season on Oct. 12.

"As of this writing we are not sure if we will be reopening after the 14-day quarantine. We will keep you posted," Martha's wrote.

Health Services praised the store's management, calling them "extremely cooperative" as they helped identify close contacts of the infected employee.

“I am appreciative of the rapid response, action and cooperation from this establishment,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a statement. “The owner is a good leader and demonstrated his concern for the health of his staff and the community by going above and beyond our recommendations to contain COVID and I thank him for that.”

