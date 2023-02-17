GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Collaborative will host its annual Wing Fest event on April 29 in downtown Glens Falls.

Tasting will take place from noon to 3 p.m. throughout downtown Glens Falls, and an awards ceremony for the best wings in multiple categories will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the bandstand in City Park.

Participating restaurants located in the downtown area will serve from their storefronts, and restaurants from outside the city will be set up at locations along Glen, Ridge and Maple streets. Voting will take place online at glensfallscollaborative.com and will close at 3 p.m. QR codes for voting will be displayed around town.

In addition to best wing competition, the second annual Michael DuBray Inferno Wing Eating Competition will take place at 2 p.m. on Glen Street. Competitors will pay a registration fee of $25, which will go into a Michael DuBray Scholarship Fund. The winner will receive a trophy and bragging rights. The contest honors Michael DuBray, also known as DeeJay DuBray, who helped found the event and served as its chair and champion for many years.

For more information and to register for the competitions, visit www.glensfallscollaborative.com.