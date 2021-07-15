Mark Behan chosen to receive J. Walter Juckett Community Service Award

GLENS FALLS — The 32nd annual J. Walter Juckett Community Service Award will be presented to Mark Behan, president and founder of Behan Communications of Glens Falls.

“Mark Behan exemplifies all that J. Walter Juckett stood for: community, charity and leadership. Mark has long been in the service of so many others in our region through his work on many boards as well as his volunteer commitment in so many other venues. Our congratulations and thankfulness go out to Mr. Behan,” said Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michael Bittel in a news release announcing the award.

The Juckett Award, named for the longtime chairman of the Sandy Hill Corp. in Hudson Falls, is the chamber’s highest award for community service. The annual award dinner will be held Oct. 29 at The Sagamore resort in Bolton Landing.

Behan is founder and president of Behan Communications Inc., the strategic communications firm he founded 33 years ago. The firm serves clients across many industry sectors nationwide. Prior to founding Behan Communications, Behan worked in the newspaper industry as a reporter, editor and executive.