Mark Behan chosen to receive J. Walter Juckett Community Service Award

GLENS FALLS — The 32nd annual J. Walter Juckett Community Service Award will be presented to Mark Behan, president and founder of Behan Communications of Glens Falls.
“Mark Behan exemplifies all that J. Walter Juckett stood for: community, charity and leadership. Mark has long been in the service of so many others in our region through his work on many boards as well as his volunteer commitment in so many other venues. Our congratulations and thankfulness go out to Mr. Behan,” said Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michael Bittel in a news release announcing the award.
The Juckett Award, named for the longtime chairman of the Sandy Hill Corp. in Hudson Falls, is the chamber’s highest award for community service. The annual award dinner will be held Oct. 29 at The Sagamore resort in Bolton Landing.
Behan is founder and president of Behan Communications Inc., the strategic communications firm he founded 33 years ago. The firm serves clients across many industry sectors nationwide. Prior to founding Behan Communications, Behan worked in the newspaper industry as a reporter, editor and executive.
He serves on the boards of Arrow Financial Corp. and Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co., the Glens Falls Foundation, the E. Leo Spain Foundation and Kelly’s Angels Inc. For 18 years, he was a member of the Board of Governors of Glens Falls Hospital and in recent years served as vice chair. He also has served on the Albany Medical Center Board of Directors.
More recently, Behan has served as a member of Warren County’s Economic Recovery Task Force and as the leader of the Warren County Hospitality Communications Group, a public-private collaboration to strengthen the tourism industry in Warren County.
He is a former member of The Hyde Collection Board of Trustees, the Adirondack Regional Chambers of Commerce, the Economic Development Corp. of Warren County, Crandall Public Library, the Chapman Historical Museum and St. Mary's-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School. In 1988, he was honored with the Henry Crandall Award from Crandall Public Library.
Behan was born in Troy and moved to the Glens Falls area as a child. He graduated from Queensbury High School and Colgate University and completed executive development programs at Harvard Business School and the Harvard Law School.