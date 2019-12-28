Marionettes delight with 'A Jolly Holiday'

GLENS FALLS — When the neck nuzzling horse appeared, the show really picked up, garnering squeals and giggles as he revved up before jumping high in the air over four children.

"Heads down," Robert Rogers, the puppeteer said, as he guided the stringed horse marionette back and forth over the astonished audience.

"Whhoooha!" The children shrieked, especially when the horse nuzzled a few under their chins.

And as Rogers continued with his set-to-music holiday revue, "The Jolly Holiday," children and their families were treated to a magical delight at the Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls on Friday afternoon.

One of a host of free holiday programs for kids at the library, Rogers' puppet show was like stepping back to a simpler time, a time free from the constraints of cell phones and digital perfection.

In this show of marionettes and puppets, audiences are swept into a magical realm of believing beyond what the eye can see. And for the children, already bedecked in sparkling holiday shirts and festive colors, it appeared an easy stretch to not notice the man quietly manipulating the marionette strings.

