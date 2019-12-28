Marionettes delight with 'A Jolly Holiday'

GLENS FALLS — When the neck nuzzling horse appeared, the show really picked up, garnering squeals and giggles as he revved up before jumping high in the air over four children.
"Heads down," Robert Rogers, the puppeteer said, as he guided the stringed horse marionette back and forth over the astonished audience.
"Whhoooha!" The children shrieked, especially when the horse nuzzled a few under their chins.
And as Rogers continued with his set-to-music holiday revue, "The Jolly Holiday," children and their families were treated to a magical delight at the Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls on Friday afternoon.
One of a host of free holiday programs for kids at the library, Rogers' puppet show was like stepping back to a simpler time, a time free from the constraints of cell phones and digital perfection.
In this show of marionettes and puppets, audiences are swept into a magical realm of believing beyond what the eye can see. And for the children, already bedecked in sparkling holiday shirts and festive colors, it appeared an easy stretch to not notice the man quietly manipulating the marionette strings.
There were the little running dogs with legs faster than the barrel they were spinning, an angel who swooped in to hug a little girl, who turned to wave at Mom after the unexpected attention from the sparkling angel.
And as the show kept up its quick pace, Rogers brought surprise after surprise from behind the curtain.
Always in love with puppets, Rogers started his puppet company 40 years ago and since that time he has traveled with his creations around to world including Taiwan and China.
There are three types of puppets, hand puppets, puppets on a rod and marionettes, puppets manipulated by strings. Most in Friday's performance were marionettes, but Rogers also had several rod puppets.
Once he writes a script for a show, he composes the music and makes the cast of puppets. Starting with modeling clay, he crafts the heads, hands, feet and then pours them into molds for casting. That's followed by the detailed painting, sanding and other finish work.
As the casual performance continued, kids, many toddlers, got up and down to get closer to the marionettes and to check in with Mom, Dad or Grandmom before plopping back into a spot in front on the floor.
On Monday, at 2 p.m., the Super Reptile Show with Uncharted Wild, will be at the library.
