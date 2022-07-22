Marino's Charters making a marina change

LAKE GEORGE — Marino’s Charters is seeking approval to operate its fishing and water taxi service from Christie’s on the Lake.

The charter business currently transports passengers from a marina in front of the Lake George Beach Club to other destinations.

Darren Marino, owner of the business, submitted an application to the Lake George Village Planning Board and the Lake George Park Commission, to change the location for boarding and departure for the 20-foot boat to Christie’s on the Lake.

The application is a joint endeavor with Christie’s on the Lake restaurant owner Brett Lange. In order for Marino to operate his boat from the dock in front of the restaurant, Lange needs a special permit to operate from the same site Parasail Joe’s currently uses.

Christie’s is currently a restaurant and Class A Marina with 85 feet of lakefront, including two parallel docks. The marina’s current permit allows for the parasailing operation to be the sole business on the docks, so Lange has applied to modify his marina permit allowing for a “chartered vessel” as well.

“The operation proposes chartering up to eight passengers for a maximum of two trips per day in areas of the lake south of the Mother Bunch Islands. The operation previously offered the same services from the Lake George Beach Club, another Class A marina in the village, therefore not increasing the total number of boat trips, congestion or vehicular traffic above authorized levels,” the application states.

However, according to Lake George Park Commission regulations and the original permit obtained by Christie’s, a marina used for parasailing “shall be the exclusive marina use allowed during the duration of such operation and no other Class A marina use shall be operated at this facility.” The commission does have the ability to grant special use, in writing, to the marina owner to allow for an additional operation.

The original permit indicates that if the marina is not being used for the parasailing operation, the owner may rent out six berthing slips for overnight docking purposes. According to maps included in the application, Marino’s boat would continue to dock at Hall’s Marina on the other side of the bay, only using Christie’s as a pickup and drop-off point for patrons.

On July 12, the Lake George Park Commission issued a negative declaration after a SEQR, or State Environmental Quality Review, was conducted by the commission. This means it was determined that the proposal would not negatively impact the environment or the surrounding area by increasing traffic, pollution or congestion.

A resolution has been drafted in response to the proposal stating “the commission finds the project will have no adverse impact on the health, safety or welfare of the public, the environment, or resources of the park.”

The Lake George Village Planning Board approved the application this past Wednesday and it will be before the Lake George Park Commission on Tuesday. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. via Zoom.