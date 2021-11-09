Marine Corps League gears up for new Christmas campaign

The birth of a child brought excitement to the East End of Glens Falls.

“Peter Fiore, mayor of Lawrence Street, live wire, and general good fellow, is passing around good cigars these days,” The Post-Star reported on Jan. 3, 1923. “A baby arrived at the Fiore house Sunday.”

Joseph Fiore, son of Peter, born on New Year’s Eve, grew up to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War II, receiving the Purple Heart twice for wounds at Saipan and the Marshall Islands.

A war correspondent dubbed him “The Pineapple Kid” because of his daring use of hand grenades.

Fiore came home from the war to found the local Marine Corps League, Memorial Detachment 2.

Fiore was elected charter commandant at the organizational meeting Oct. 15, 1946, at the Sons of Italy Hall on the city’s east end.

The detachment had 36 members at that point.

Seventy-five years later, the detachment is still going strong.

“To carry on that tradition of World War II veterans is important to me,” said current detachment Commandant Lynn Stanton. “That’s something to be proud of these days, to keep up an organization like that.”

The organization has the commitment to stay faithful to the Marines' spirit, said Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt, a detachment member.

“You hear the statement, 'Once a Marine, always a Marine,’” he said. “There’s a comradery and a fellowship.”

The detachment will participate in the Glens Falls Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday at the Victory and Peace Monument at Crandall Park, and is gearing up for the annual Toys for Boys and Girls campaign.

The detachment has about 100 members, but many of those are “life members” who are no longer active, either because of age or because they have relocated in retirement to other states.

“They are the older generation who became life members years ago,” Stanton said.

There are about 25 active members, and about a half-dozen “family members,” those who are spouses or children of Marines.

The detachment is dedicated and dependable, said state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.

“You give them a job to do and they’re like a dog on a bone,” said Stec, the son of George Stec, a detachment member.

Dan Stec praised the Marine Corps League for its many years of collecting and distributing toys to children at Christmas.

The Marine Corps League started the local annual Toys for Tots campaign in 1963, in collaboration with the International Ladies Garment Workers Union, Local 176.

Later the detachment affiliated the local campaign with the national Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

In 1969, Stephen Shappy, a detachment member who was retired, set up a toy repair shop in his basement.

His wife assisted with making new clothes for dolls.

“Mr. Shappy’s only request is for more toys to repair, or salvaging parts. … Obtaining broken toys has become a year-round project,” The Post-Star reported on Nov. 5, 1970.

Several years ago, the detachment started its own Toys for Boys and Girls program, so that toys and funds collected locally would stay local, instead of being turned over for national distribution.

For many years, the detachment held an annual ball on Nov. 10, the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.

In 1946, the ball was at the Sons of Italy Hall on Cooper Street, with the Ray LaFarr Orchestra performing.

In 1947, more than 200 people attended the birthday ball at Glens Falls Armory on Warren Street, with trumpeter Danny DeMarco and his orchestra.

WGLN radio of Glens Falls broadcast live from the dance from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m., and WWSC from 11:30 to 11:55.

“A colorful setting was provided for the bandstand,” The Post-Star reported on Nov. 11. “Against a blue background was placed a huge Marine emblem in yellow and green, surrounded by silver stars, and the stand was flanked with the detachment colors.”

In later years, the detachment staged annual “All Star” variety shows for many years that raised money for Toys for Tots and other local projects, such as purchase of a canoe for Boy Scout Camp Wakpominee at Fort Ann in 1970.

