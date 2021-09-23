Marijuana growing operation in White Creek proposed

WHITE CREEK — A Suffolk County businessman is proposing to build a cannabis growing and processing facility on some unused property at the Morcon Tissue facility in White Creek.

Tim Lorito, of Holtsville, said he and his investors are set to close on the property on Oct. 4. There are two existing building on the site — a 14,000-square-foot building and a 25,000-square-foot building.

He told the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency board on Monday that the plan calls for using a 14,000-square-foot building for the growing operation and about 6,000 square feet of a 25,000-square-foot building for the processing part.

It is about a $5 million project including $725,000 in land acquisition costs, $3.2 million in new construction, $1.5 million in renovation and $1.1 million in equipment, according to the application.

The grow building would include a large canopy and bank of LED lights, according to Lorito. About 4,000 square feet would be used for the drying and trimming operations, as well as employee offices.

Lorito currently operates a growing facility in a 10,000-square-foot building on a 67-acre farm in Oregon.