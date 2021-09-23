Marijuana growing operation in White Creek proposed

WHITE CREEK — A Suffolk County businessman is proposing to build a cannabis growing and processing facility on some unused property at the Morcon Tissue facility in White Creek.
Tim Lorito, of Holtsville, said he and his investors are set to close on the property on Oct. 4. There are two existing building on the site — a 14,000-square-foot building and a 25,000-square-foot building.
He told the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency board on Monday that the plan calls for using a 14,000-square-foot building for the growing operation and about 6,000 square feet of a 25,000-square-foot building for the processing part.
It is about a $5 million project including $725,000 in land acquisition costs, $3.2 million in new construction, $1.5 million in renovation and $1.1 million in equipment, according to the application.
The grow building would include a large canopy and bank of LED lights, according to Lorito. About 4,000 square feet would be used for the drying and trimming operations, as well as employee offices.
Lorito currently operates a growing facility in a 10,000-square-foot building on a 67-acre farm in Oregon.
He said there are some uncertainties in New York as state officials have not finished drafting regulations. There is the possibility that the state may cap the size of the operation to 3,000 square feet as has been done in New Jersey. The idea would be to start the operation in a small portion of the space and grow if necessary into the full space.
Lorito said the state is going to start accepting applications in January and he believes it would be a 90-day turnaround for approvals based upon his experience in other states.
Lorito anticipates hiring about 23 to 28 employees if the state only allows a 3,000-square-foot operation. If the state permits a 5,000- to 7,000-square-foot operation, Lorito said he would hire about 32 to 37 employees. If a 10,000-square-foot growing room is allowed, he would hire 60 to 80 positions.
About 70% would be full time and 30% part time based upon the production capacity of the facility, according to Lorito.
He said the office staff makes about $25 per hour. The head grower makes $35 per hour and that goes down to $17 for the starter position.
He said the target sales area would be north of Poughkeepsie and the Hudson Valley area.
Lorito said he grows specialized strains of marijuana. He likened it to the craft beer industry.
“We don’t really look for volume. We look for high quality,” he said.
Lorito also attempted to alleviate any concerns. He said that this location is not in a residential neighborhood, and he stressed that there would be no odor emanating from the facility. It will have state-of-the-art heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, as well as filtration and dehumidification equipment.
He said it is about a 6-month process from “seed to sale.”
Lorito is seeking sales and mortgage tax exemptions and a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement from the IDA.
Hampton Supervisor Dave O’Brien, chairman of the IDA board, said he believes the project would be a boost to the White Creek economy.
“Hopefully, if you get the larger facility, they’re going to be swooning about the number of jobs coming in,” he said.
The IDA board voted to accept the application and it will be setting a public hearing.
