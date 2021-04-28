Marijuana dispensary proposed for downtown Glens Falls

He added that the building can be easily secured, a key for the legal marijuana industry, which remains a cash-only business since the drug remains illegal on the federal level.

“It’s easy to secure. I think that’s what we liked about it. It’s contained in itself,” Barkenhagen said.

Earlier this month, state lawmakers moved to legalize adult-use marijuana for those 21 and older. The law allows marijuana sales in special retail shops known as dispensaries, as well as marijuana cafes and lounges, so long as operators have the required state permits.

But the shops cannot be opened for at least 18 months, and local municipalities can opt out of marijuana sales entirely.

Mayor Dan Hall said a decision on whether to allow marijuana sales has yet to be made, but expects conversations on the subject to begin sometime in the near future.

“We need to look at what’s allowable and what’s not. The Common Council has to have some discussions," he said. "So, it’s a little premature, but we are working on it."