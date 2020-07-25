Marchers protest against federal agents arresting demonstrators in cities

GLENS FALLS — About 30 people attended a rally on Saturday calling on President Donald Trump to stop sending federal agents to arrest protesters in cities where there has been civil unrest.
The “Stop the Gestapo” event was organized by Hudson Falls resident Agnes Kearon to protest Trump’s decision to send federal law enforcement officers who have been accused of taking people in unmarked cars without probable cause in places such as Portland, Oregon.
The group gathered in front of the Glens Falls post office and proceeded to march to the office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Warren Street. They held signs that read “Stop the Gestapo, Stop Tyranny” and chanted “No justice. No police. No secret police."
Glens Falls resident Roy Hansen said sending these federal agents into these cities is unconstitutional.
“The federal government is trying to intimidate people from peacefully protesting,” he said.
Joy Muller-McColla, of Glens Falls, also said she is worried about a police force that is viciously attacking the protesters.
Corinth resident Lynn Townsend said she is fearful for what is happening in the country. She says Trump and Attorney General William Barr are doing what they want and not following the law.
“We are losing our democracy,” she said.
When the group arrived at Stefanik’s office, they were met by a group of about a dozen Trump supporters. Trump supporter Mike Kibling, of Hudson Falls, shouted through a megaphone, accusing the other side of wanting to defund the police.
“We support our law enforcement — no matter where they are in this country,” he said.
Glens Falls Police kept the groups separated.
Hudson Falls resident Matthew Miller, who was with the Stop the Gestapo group, said he would like to bring civility back to American discourse and stressed the importance of voting. He has a Facebook page promoting voter registration, called Million Reasons to Vote.
Miller was talking at length with a Craig Sweet, of Queensbury, who was with the counterdemonstrators.
Sweet said he supports the federal government going into the cities to restore order.
“If the city is not going to do it; (if) they’re not going to protect federal facilities, we have all the right to do it,” he said.
Jay Simola, of Glens Falls, agreed.
“We’ve got to step up and do something to save lives and businesses in these cities,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
