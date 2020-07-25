Marchers protest against federal agents arresting demonstrators in cities

“We are losing our democracy,” she said.

When the group arrived at Stefanik’s office, they were met by a group of about a dozen Trump supporters. Trump supporter Mike Kibling, of Hudson Falls, shouted through a megaphone, accusing the other side of wanting to defund the police.

“We support our law enforcement — no matter where they are in this country,” he said.

Glens Falls Police kept the groups separated.

Hudson Falls resident Matthew Miller, who was with the Stop the Gestapo group, said he would like to bring civility back to American discourse and stressed the importance of voting. He has a Facebook page promoting voter registration, called Million Reasons to Vote.

Miller was talking at length with a Craig Sweet, of Queensbury, who was with the counterdemonstrators.

Sweet said he supports the federal government going into the cities to restore order.

“If the city is not going to do it; (if) they’re not going to protect federal facilities, we have all the right to do it,” he said.

Jay Simola, of Glens Falls, agreed.

“We’ve got to step up and do something to save lives and businesses in these cities,” he said.

