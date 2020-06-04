March is meant as a message: Stop the murders

Oates grew up in Newburgh and took part in civil rights marches in the 1960s.

"That's past history," he said. "But to have seen a police officer kneeling on the throat of a man that was pleading for his life — with his hands in his pockets, with a 'so what' kind of attitude — it brought shudders and fears to me. I had thought we had come further than that," he said.

But he still feels nervous if he's driving and spots a police car, he said.

"As a black man who is an upstanding citizen, a minister, a pastor; as a black man who respects the law, even now in passing a police car, I shudder, if one comes up behind me: Is he going to stop me?"

Lee Braggs, who has lived in the city for decades and is vice president of the NAACP chapter, said he feared the police while growing up in the South.

"I grew up with law enforcement not being the protector but being the enemy. I knew I could be hauled off to jail or beat — or killed, as far as that goes. I learned that at a very young age, and I still carry that with me."

The unfair targeting didn't vanish when he came north, but it eased as he spent years in Glens Falls and became a familiar face, he said.