March is meant as a message: Stop the murders

GLENS FALLS — Because of abuse they have seen and experienced, several longtime members of the local black community said feelings of anger and fear still rise up when they see an officer or a squad car or just think about the police.
"Unfortunately, you still have to fear," said Mary Gooden, who is now in her 60s and moved to Glens Falls as a child. "Every time my son's name comes up on my phone, my heart drops until I hear the voice."
She feels compelled to warn the next generation: "I tell my grandchildren — you cooperate," she said.
A "Black Lives Matter" march will be held Friday afternoon in the city to acknowledge the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers, with speeches by Gooden, the president of the local chapter of the NAACP, and numerous others.
The march, like hundreds more nationwide, is being held in reaction not only to Floyd's violent killing but to numerous other instances of police abuse of black people and the entrenched racism that has made it possible.
"I cannot imagine what the ramifications would have been if there were four black men, one with his knee on the throat of a white suspect and three on his back, and they murdered him in public. I can't imagine the ramifications. I can't imagine. I think black people would be getting assassinated," said the Rev. Leonard Oates, pastor of Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church on Nelson Street.
Oates grew up in Newburgh and took part in civil rights marches in the 1960s.
"That's past history," he said. "But to have seen a police officer kneeling on the throat of a man that was pleading for his life — with his hands in his pockets, with a 'so what' kind of attitude — it brought shudders and fears to me. I had thought we had come further than that," he said.
But he still feels nervous if he's driving and spots a police car, he said.
"As a black man who is an upstanding citizen, a minister, a pastor; as a black man who respects the law, even now in passing a police car, I shudder, if one comes up behind me: Is he going to stop me?"
Lee Braggs, who has lived in the city for decades and is vice president of the NAACP chapter, said he feared the police while growing up in the South.
"I grew up with law enforcement not being the protector but being the enemy. I knew I could be hauled off to jail or beat — or killed, as far as that goes. I learned that at a very young age, and I still carry that with me."
The unfair targeting didn't vanish when he came north, but it eased as he spent years in Glens Falls and became a familiar face, he said.
His son, a principal at a Boston-area high school, has been pulled over for no reason in Massachusetts, Braggs said: "Just basically black in a white neighborhood. That shouldn't happen."
What to do
The march is being held to raise awareness of the reality of discrimination in an area where, because of its lack of diversity, the issue is often ignored.
"We've sugarcoated the realities of what they're dealing with, because we don't really deal with it here," said Marissa Ray, one of a group of young local women who organized the event.
The march is meant as a message to people of color who live here: "Even in an area that is predominantly white, we are here for you," she said. "We want to stop seeing people of color murdered for no reason at all."
Everyone who attends will be asked to pledge to keep the event peaceful and to take care with coronavirus precautions, wearing masks and maintaining social distance, said Christine Nicols, another one of the organizers. A hand-sanitizing station will be set up.
The march will proceed from City Park to Crandall Park, with people encouraged to gather at noon, and the walk starting at about 12:45. Various speakers are scheduled for the afternoon, including Dan Hall, mayor of Glens Falls, and Tedra Cobb, Democratic candidate for Congress in the 21st District.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors, joined by civic and faith leaders, put out a statement "in the wake of George Floyd's unjust killing," asking that protests remain "peaceful and respectful."
The young women have received threats from local men in pro-Trump groups as they've worked to put together the march, Nicols said. One man even posed as someone he wasn't, offering help to the group, to undermine their efforts, she said.
But she is hopeful the event will be positive and peaceful.
"We're hoping people choose this moment to come together in solidarity and unity," she said.
Forward, backward
She has been encouraged to see how many young people have shown up to protest Floyd's death and assert that black lives matter, Gooden said.
"Unfortunately, we're still dealing with what we've dealt with for years and years. Every time you think you've made an inch, you're back two miles," she said.
"The big thing is education. You can be educated one way, educated another," she said. Referring to hate, she added, "It looks like today, seems like it's being taught a little more."
"We make the progress, then we reverted back 25 or 50 years under the present leadership," Braggs said. "I'm going to put the blame squarely on the shoulders of where it belongs. When you spew hatred and dislike, when you spew that type of thing, there are people who are going to follow your lead.
"Here we are in 2020 and as far as we've come, still America elected this man president. I thought we'd come beyond this."
The continual setbacks can make it hard to see and acknowledge progress, said Kristine Duffy, the president of SUNY Adirondack and also its diversity coordinator.
"I feel angry right now. This latest incident just cannot be erased from my mind," she said. "In the bigger picture, has the world evolved? Sure, from many years ago."
She thinks the country is at a turning point.
"As white Americans, we have to acknowledge this is real — say it out loud and not fall apart," she said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star.
@trafficstatic.
