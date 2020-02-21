Marcantonio gets 15-year sentence for shooting home, dog

QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls man who fired a 12-gauge shotgun into a home last spring, almost hitting a man and killing a dog, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in state prison.
Joshua P. "Marco" Marcantonio had no statement before acting Warren County Judge Kelly McKeighan imposed the maximum prison term for the top charge. McKeighan also directed that Marcantonio spend 5 years on parole after his release.
The sentence was imposed after Marcantonio and the judge heard a poignant victim's impact statement from the woman whose dog died from the shot that was fired. Marcantonio seemed unmoved, though as he sat back in his chair and seemed to smirk at times as she told how the death of the Dalmatian named Sir Edwin had devastated her.
Jacquelyn Gilligan explained how the dog had helped her and her father through hard times, and how she was despondent after losing him.
She recounted how she held him and watched as he died moments after being hit by Marcantonio's shot, feeling helpless.
"This tragedy has broken a lot of people," she said.
Marcantonio, 31, was convicted of eight charges after a trial last month for a May 9 attack at a home on Charlotte Street in Glens Falls. Charges included attempted burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and animal cruelty.
He was found to have fired through the door of a friend's apartment after a drunken dispute. He testified that the man who was nearly hit with the shotgun blast, Shannon Gilligan, was the shooter, but the jury rejected that claim.
Shannon Gilligan did not give a victim's impact statement Friday.
Warren County First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin asked McKeighan to impose consecutive sentences, pointing out that Marcantonio was on probation for an assault conviction at the time, and was drinking in violation of probation.
The gunshot he fired hit a couch where he knew Shannon Gilligan had been sitting moments earlier. Sir Edwin was on that couch instead.
"He could have killed someone that night," Burin said.
Burin asked McKeighan to impose consecutive sentences for some of the charges, arguing they were separate acts. But McKeighan said he did not agree that the prison terms could legally be run consecutively.
Marcantonio's lawyer, Jeff Matte, said his client had problems after his father's slow death from cancer years earlier.
McKeighan, though, said Marcantonio had "no credibility whatsoever" as he changed his version of events a number of times throughout the prosecution.
The judge pointed out that Marcantonio endangered many people with the gunplay.
"The part of this I have the most difficulty with is you knew this family. They invited you into their house," he said.
Marcantonio turned down a plea deal offer before trial that would have netted him a 2-1/3- to 7-year prison sentence.
The verdict will be appealed.
