Marcantonio gets 15-year sentence for shooting home, dog

QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls man who fired a 12-gauge shotgun into a home last spring, almost hitting a man and killing a dog, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in state prison.

Joshua P. "Marco" Marcantonio had no statement before acting Warren County Judge Kelly McKeighan imposed the maximum prison term for the top charge. McKeighan also directed that Marcantonio spend 5 years on parole after his release.

The sentence was imposed after Marcantonio and the judge heard a poignant victim's impact statement from the woman whose dog died from the shot that was fired. Marcantonio seemed unmoved, though as he sat back in his chair and seemed to smirk at times as she told how the death of the Dalmatian named Sir Edwin had devastated her.

Jacquelyn Gilligan explained how the dog had helped her and her father through hard times, and how she was despondent after losing him.

She recounted how she held him and watched as he died moments after being hit by Marcantonio's shot, feeling helpless.

"This tragedy has broken a lot of people," she said.