Marathon Dance organizers eye walkathon option

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South High Marathon Dance might be a walkathon this year.
“Obviously, for safety reasons, we can’t conduct it as we would normally so we’ve been trying to think outside the box,” dance adviser Dan Albert told the Moreau Town Board Monday. “This isn’t a final plan. … It’s helpful to know if this is an option.”
Organizers virtually attended Moreau’s Town Board meeting Tuesday to see if the board would approve closing roads while students walk from one school to the next. The school district would also need state approval for state roads.
Albert said dance organizers had reached out to state police and the Saratoga County’s Sheriff’s Office and received positive feedback.
Students would walk during daylight on April 30 if the walkathon occurs.
The dance is normally held in early March, but was pushed back to the April 30-May 1 weekend in hopes that COVID restrictions would be loosened by then. That has not happened, so now the district is making other plans.
The district would likely be limited to 50 people for a large-group gathering, and everyone would have to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Albert said some people urged the district to test everyone as they entered the dance and then hold it as normal.
But the district does not seem to be pursuing that idea.
Typically, the dance is a crowded affair, with students and members of the public squeezing together in bleachers and filling the entire dance space. Crowds die down overnight, but for many hours, hundreds of people are within inches of each other. It is a high-energy event as well, with students usually encouraged by a DJ to move continuously.
The 2020 event was held on March 6-7 and was the last big in-person event held locally in 2020, right before everything was put on pause to contain the spread of the virus. School officials considered canceling it and some urged them to do so, but they went forward with it and no cases were traced to the event. That was likely because the virus was not spreading widely in the area at the time.
The event is not just a fun school activity. It has become an important fundraiser for local people in need, from disabled residents who need modifications to their car or house, families that need financial support to travel to a faraway hospital for a child’s medical treatment, and even public improvements such as an accessible playground.
Students play key roles in organizing the event and choosing the recipients.
Last year’s event collected just over $800,000 to benefit 37 organizations and individuals. The event has raised more than $8.9 million for more than 567 beneficiaries in its 43-year history.
The walkathon would have some logistical challenges.
Moreau Highway Superintendent Paul Joseph noted that the preliminary school proposal suggested closing down sections of roads for 45 minutes at a time, while students spread out to walk at a social distance.
“Forty-five minutes is a long time, longer than people think, when they can’t get out of their houses or turn onto Bluebird Road,” he said.
But Albert noted that only small portions of the route would be closed at any one time.
“Only very small portions of the road, so the entire (route) wouldn’t be closed at the same time,” he said.
Board members said they wanted to support the school district’s plans, but would need more details so that they could officially close roads.
“You have our green light to flesh this out to a greater degree,” town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
