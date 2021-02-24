Marathon Dance organizers eye walkathon option

But the district does not seem to be pursuing that idea.

Typically, the dance is a crowded affair, with students and members of the public squeezing together in bleachers and filling the entire dance space. Crowds die down overnight, but for many hours, hundreds of people are within inches of each other. It is a high-energy event as well, with students usually encouraged by a DJ to move continuously.

The 2020 event was held on March 6-7 and was the last big in-person event held locally in 2020, right before everything was put on pause to contain the spread of the virus. School officials considered canceling it and some urged them to do so, but they went forward with it and no cases were traced to the event. That was likely because the virus was not spreading widely in the area at the time.

The event is not just a fun school activity. It has become an important fundraiser for local people in need, from disabled residents who need modifications to their car or house, families that need financial support to travel to a faraway hospital for a child’s medical treatment, and even public improvements such as an accessible playground.

Students play key roles in organizing the event and choosing the recipients.