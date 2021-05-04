Maple Street in Glens Falls to close this week

GLENS FALLS — An event at The Queensbury Hotel will close Maple Street to vehicle traffic between Bay and Ridge streets beginning Wednesday.
The street will be closed until Sunday night in order to accommodate a series of tents that will be in place during an EMS (emergency medical services) convention that will be hosted at the hotel.
Bank access will be made available through Bay Street, and a lane will be left open at all times for emergency vehicles.
Motorists should seek an alternate route during the closure.
Chad Arnold
reporter - Glens Falls, Lake George, Washington County
