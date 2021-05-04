 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maple Street in Glens Falls to close this week
0 comments

Maple Street in Glens Falls to close this week

{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — An event at The Queensbury Hotel will close Maple Street to vehicle traffic between Bay and Ridge streets beginning Wednesday.

The street will be closed until Sunday night in order to accommodate a series of tents that will be in place during an EMS (emergency medical services) convention that will be hosted at the hotel.

Bank access will be made available through Bay Street, and a lane will be left open at all times for emergency vehicles.

Motorists should seek an alternate route during the closure.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit goes door-to-door to promote vaccinations

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Vaccine side effects video diary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News