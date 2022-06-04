Maple Street fire deemed accidental

GLENS FALLS — The fire that displaced four residents of an apartment building on the corner of Maple and Oak streets was an accidental electrical fire, according to fire personnel.

Glens Falls Fire Lt. Ric Stafford said that there were no injuries reported from the fire.

The call for a reported structure fire at 165 Maple St. came in at about 6 p.m. The apartment building is attached to Hallwear, which is the apparel company of former Mayor Dan Hall.

Fire personnel left the scene at around 9 p.m.

Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to the four displaced residents following the fire, according to a news release.

The Red Cross also provided financial assistance for things like shelter, clothing and food for four adults.

Bay Ridge Fire Department and Warren County emergency services also assisted on scene.

