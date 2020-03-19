Maple season has been a good one

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"That was the earliest ever for us," he said.

The early start may result in an early end for many sugarers. But several sugarhouses in the region reported a strong crop, and the Maple Association's Thomas said it will be a "very good crop in most of the state." There was still a lot of snow in the Tug Hill Plateau and parts of the Adirondacks, so the sap run should continue for a while, she said.

"It's been very good," said Randy Galusha, owner of Toad Hill Maple Farm in Thurman. "It hasn't wrapped up yet and we are hoping to keep going for a few more weeks."

Mike Grottoli at Grottoli's Maple in Granville said temperature swings this year were "Mother Nature playing tricks on us," but his production has turned out well so far.

"It's real good quality," he said.

Campbell, from Mapleland Farms, said syrup volume may be down a bit for his operation, as the sugar content of the sap was somewhat lower than usual.

The challenge will be how to sell maple products with foot traffic down at sugarhouses amid state regulations changes, coronavirus "shelter in place" directives and the temporary shutdown of some farmers markets.