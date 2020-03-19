Maple season has been a good one

A dusting of snow on the first day of spring was probably not what most people in our region wanted to see on Thursday.
But to local maple syrup producers, that snow and cold means the sap will keep running at least a little while longer.
Unfortunately, the worldwide coronavirus outbreak has scrapped the biggest event of the year for maple producers, as New York State Maple Weekend events set for this weekend have been canceled.
Maple Weekend has been a big annual event for maple product sales, and the statewide ban on restaurant operations has also hurt local sugarhouses that operate eateries as part of their business.
But Helen Thomas, executive director of New York Maple Association, said the association will be pushing online sales to make up for whatever in-person sales will be lost because of the coronavirus outbreak.
"I've heard it's an excellent crop in terms of flavor," she said.
Those who savor the annual spring flow of maple syrup will find plenty of it around this year, thanks to a season that started early for many and is continuing into late March as cold temperatures linger.
David Campbell, owner of Mapleland Farms in Salem, said he had taps in trees and sap flowing the second week of January this year.
You have free articles remaining.
"That was the earliest ever for us," he said.
The early start may result in an early end for many sugarers. But several sugarhouses in the region reported a strong crop, and the Maple Association's Thomas said it will be a "very good crop in most of the state." There was still a lot of snow in the Tug Hill Plateau and parts of the Adirondacks, so the sap run should continue for a while, she said.
"It's been very good," said Randy Galusha, owner of Toad Hill Maple Farm in Thurman. "It hasn't wrapped up yet and we are hoping to keep going for a few more weeks."
Mike Grottoli at Grottoli's Maple in Granville said temperature swings this year were "Mother Nature playing tricks on us," but his production has turned out well so far.
"It's real good quality," he said.
Campbell, from Mapleland Farms, said syrup volume may be down a bit for his operation, as the sugar content of the sap was somewhat lower than usual.
The challenge will be how to sell maple products with foot traffic down at sugarhouses amid state regulations changes, coronavirus "shelter in place" directives and the temporary shutdown of some farmers markets.
Producers will meet buyers in their business parking lots in an effort to make sales, for those who want to avoid close contact.
Thomas said the Maple Association plans to work with producers to do more social media and online marketing to spur sales.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com