Maple Days return this month

The towns of Bolton and Thurman are welcoming back a yearly tradition this month to celebrate the start of maple season.

Warren County announced on Thursday that Up Yonda Farm’s annual Maple Festival will be held on March 12 and 19.

Tours will be available that include different stations explaining the history and science behind maple sugaring and a maple syrup tasting.

The hourlong interactive tours teach participants of all ages how to tap a tree, boil sap and make syrup.

Tours will run every 20 minutes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, and Saturday, March 19.

Reservations can be made on the Up Yonda Farm’s website. Tickets are $5 per person and $1 for children 4 and under.

Additional programs can be scheduled for Scouts and schools in March.

The town of Thurman will also its annual Maple Days for three weekends this month.

The town announced five maple farms are participating this year along with four additional farms.

The farms will offer talks and tours as well as samples and shopping. An array of maple products, breads, award-winning cheeses, pottery, and art will be available for purchase at the nine participating farms.

Participating farms are:

Toad Hill Maple Farm

Valley Road Maple Farm

Hidden Hollow Maple Farm

Adirondack Gold Maple Farm

Mud Street Maple

Blackberry Hill Farm

Martin’s Lumber & Artisans

Nettle Meadow Farm and Artisan Cheese

Rustic Acres Farm

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in March starting on March 12 until March 27.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0