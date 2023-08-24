The smell of French fries, chicken barbecue, and — on Thursday — maple sugar wafted across the Washington County Fairgrounds. Thursday’s overarching theme on the day was the sticky sweet sap, the production process that turns it into syrup or sugar, and a celebration of the Washington County maple industry.

Fairgrounds Co-Manager Rebecca Breese said it feels good to have the fair running like the years prior to the pandemic. She said that it couples with creating impactful memories for both children and adults.

“It feels like we’re back to the classic childhood fair,” Breese said.

Breese said the weather has been cooperative much more than in the past few years with minimal rain stopping rides and fair fun. She said the employees and volunteers do a great job in making the fair come to life every year.

“It’s the third fair post-COVID and everyone who takes part is like family,” she said.

Overall, she reported that the Washington County Fairgrounds has been having a great week for the annual celebration of the agrarian life, and this weekend, attendees can see the animals and agriculture, try the food, and make memories to last a lifetime. Although there is no official count for the tickets or revenue, she said, they are "on par" with other years.

Dry Brook Sugar House’s co-owner Kevin Keyes of Salem, along with his uncle Bob Chambers, were manning the maple barn and serving up frozen “maplechinos,” their version of a maple slushy. The two have been in the business for nearly 30 years and said every fair is a great one.

“I’m here from sun up to dark. We have six producers and they’re not only selling here but they are volunteering too,” Keyes said.

He spoke about the difference in the maple industry with the changing climate over the years. He said he’s seen a great change in the timing of trees being tapped and has tapped in recent years as early as January.

“Our old March work is now done a lot through the month of February… They used to start in the end of March long ago, but now if you’re not drilling in January, you might be missing the boat,” he said.

Beyond maple, the beef, dairy, poultry, swine, sheep, and goat barns were packed to the brim with both fuzzy and feathered friends. While sheep beg for any spectator’s attention, the pigs huffed and puffed while lying low, being cooled down by fans, and resting in wood shavings.

In the sheep and goat barn, Robert Bentley and his granddaughter Malone made their debut appearance with their sheep "Hershey" and "Espresso," both with dark brown wool. Malone said she is a proud “owner” of Hershey.

Bentley said he was nominated to show Hershey and Espresso this year and was happy to take part in the experience. Hershey was born three weeks earlier than all the rest and soaked up a lot of attention. Because of that, he’s has pet-like characteristics.

“When he was little he had a messy face after he ate and that’s when I fell in love with him,” Malone giggled.

“I’m nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs,” Bentley said, as he waits to show his sheep. “It’s the first time they have been off the farm, and we’ve been busy… I feel like I’ve already won because of her (Malone).”

The festivities will continue throughout the weekend, and there will be $25 unlimited rides on both Friday and Sunday. Gates to the fair open as early as 7 a.m. for animal shows.

The fair closes Sunday Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. $15 admission fee for adults. Kids 13 and under are free, along with active duty military personnel. Parking is free. 392 Old Schuylerville Road Greenwich, N.Y. 12834.