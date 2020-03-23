Many show up to help with blood during crisis

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Snow swirled around the wheels of the cars that passed now and then on Route 9 at about 1 p.m. Monday, as blood donors lined up in the front hallway of St. Michael’s church.
Shops were dark, parking lots empty and most people were staying home. But a dozen folks had showed up for the five-hour blood drive before the doors opened, and 49 had made appointments, organizers said — a large number for a neighborhood drive.
The country is facing a blood shortage, because thousands of blood drives like this one have been canceled by fears of spreading the coronavirus. The people in the hallway of St. Michael’s on Monday were a mix of regular donors and others who hadn’t donated recently but wanted to help in the crisis.
Jennifer Rock hadn’t given in awhile, but “they said there was a blood shortage,” she said.
Her job involves handling Medicare and Medicaid waivers, especially for patients with traumatic brain injuries, and she has been working from home, calling people instead of spending her usual hours on the road to interview them in person.
Paul Sullivan of Hudson Falls, first in line, is a regular donor who gives blood about three times a year. It’s uncommon to see a line at a blood drive, he said.
He drives a school bus for the South Glens Falls district and is out of work now, although he delivered meals to students last week. As an “appointed” driver, he’s getting paid, he said, while the subs are not.
“It’s a big help,” he said.
Matthew Grays of Saratoga Springs came to the drive on his only day off. He works as a yard jockey at the Target distribution center in Wilton, moving trucks around the yard, docking them for loading and unloading, and he has been getting extra hours.
“A lot of things are still going out. They’re trying to get the shelves stocked with pet food, toilet paper, water,” he said.
Peg and Michael Semanscin had driven in from Hartford for the blood drive, although not only for that.
“There’s not much shopping in Hartford,” said Michael.
He’s partly retired but was working part-time as an optician at Visionworks in Queensbury until the company shut its more than 600 stores nationwide.
He gets Social Security, and he has hope Visionworks might help.
“There’s a rumor we might get paid,” he said.
Peg used to give blood all the time, she said with a smile, but now her medication excludes her.
Tim Butler, another regular giver, is retired, and now his wife, a lawyer, is also at home.
“All the courts are closed,” he said. “I can’t wait for this to be over.”
Mike Goodhart of Lake Luzerne said he made the effort to drive down to South Glens Falls because he heard about other blood drives being canceled.
He gives blood a few times a year, he said.
“My doctor likes it. It keeps your iron level down,” he said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.