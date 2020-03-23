Many show up to help with blood during crisis

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Snow swirled around the wheels of the cars that passed now and then on Route 9 at about 1 p.m. Monday, as blood donors lined up in the front hallway of St. Michael’s church.

Shops were dark, parking lots empty and most people were staying home. But a dozen folks had showed up for the five-hour blood drive before the doors opened, and 49 had made appointments, organizers said — a large number for a neighborhood drive.

The country is facing a blood shortage, because thousands of blood drives like this one have been canceled by fears of spreading the coronavirus. The people in the hallway of St. Michael’s on Monday were a mix of regular donors and others who hadn’t donated recently but wanted to help in the crisis.

Jennifer Rock hadn’t given in awhile, but “they said there was a blood shortage,” she said.

Her job involves handling Medicare and Medicaid waivers, especially for patients with traumatic brain injuries, and she has been working from home, calling people instead of spending her usual hours on the road to interview them in person.

Paul Sullivan of Hudson Falls, first in line, is a regular donor who gives blood about three times a year. It’s uncommon to see a line at a blood drive, he said.