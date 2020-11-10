Many schools open windows to increase air flow during pandemic

Queensbury teachers, staff and students will be able to shed the heavy sweaters — at least for now.
The district was leaving windows open in its buildings in order to promote fresh air circulation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said the district announced on Tuesday that it will be closing them, after consulting with Warren County Public Health officials and its consultant, Needham Risk Management.
“They’ve agreed that our windows can be closed because of the increased air flow that our HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system can pull in,” she said.
Rich Keys, director of health, physical education and athletics and the district’s COVID-19 officer, said that increased ventilation is believed to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.
The district was also concerned about allergens, mold and other things that could come into the classroom from the windows being open, according to Keys.
“The feedback that we got is we’re better off having our mechanical systems operate as the way they were engineered to provide a more stable and comfortable learning environment for our students and staff,” Keys added.
Other school districts are following the ventilation guidelines.
“The teachers are keeping the windows open as much as humanly possible,” said Granville Superintendent of Schools Tom McGurl.
He has been in some of the classrooms and they have been cooler, but not uncomfortably cold.
“What we don’t want to do is freeze out the classrooms,” he said.
In addition to the impact on students and staff, McGurl said classrooms that are too cold would mess up the heating system.
The district’s ventilation systems pull in enough fresh air, McGurl added, so that school staff would be able to close the windows during the colder months.
Whitehall Superintendent of Schools Patrick Dee said the state Department of Health is recommending that windows be kept open to the extent practical.
“This will continue as long as possible. Clearly when the weather is such that windows cannot be kept open, this will be revisited and discussed accordingly with DOH. Districts throughout the state are following these protocols,” he said in an email.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
