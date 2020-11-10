Many schools open windows to increase air flow during pandemic

Queensbury teachers, staff and students will be able to shed the heavy sweaters — at least for now.

The district was leaving windows open in its buildings in order to promote fresh air circulation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said the district announced on Tuesday that it will be closing them, after consulting with Warren County Public Health officials and its consultant, Needham Risk Management.

“They’ve agreed that our windows can be closed because of the increased air flow that our HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system can pull in,” she said.

Rich Keys, director of health, physical education and athletics and the district’s COVID-19 officer, said that increased ventilation is believed to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

The district was also concerned about allergens, mold and other things that could come into the classroom from the windows being open, according to Keys.

“The feedback that we got is we’re better off having our mechanical systems operate as the way they were engineered to provide a more stable and comfortable learning environment for our students and staff,” Keys added.