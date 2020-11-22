Many quarantined people test positive

The number of coronavirus cases in the area keeps going up, but five of the eight new cases in Washington and Warren counties Sunday were people who were already quarantined, which reduces the chance that they spread the virus to the community.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged people to take action to avoid local shutdowns. If the area reaches a positive test rate of 3.5%, restrictions will be automatically levied.

"You can change what you do, and you can change how your community acts,” he said.

He worried that in addition to increased social interaction over the holidays, people might relax because a vaccine is coming.

“While a vaccine is expected to come in December or January, we cannot let our guard down. The vaccine will be first distributed for high-need populations, but it will be six months at a minimum before it is widely available,” he said. “We simply cannot afford six months of a sustained increase in cases. … Numbers go up and people die. People die. Period. It is a mathematical equation. More people will die the more the rate goes up. Unless you are extraordinarily casual about human life, it matters.”

