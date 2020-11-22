Many quarantined people test positive

The number of coronavirus cases in the area keeps going up, but five of the eight new cases in Washington and Warren counties Sunday were people who were already quarantined, which reduces the chance that they spread the virus to the community.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged people to take action to avoid local shutdowns. If the area reaches a positive test rate of 3.5%, restrictions will be automatically levied.
"You can change what you do, and you can change how your community acts,” he said.
He worried that in addition to increased social interaction over the holidays, people might relax because a vaccine is coming.
“While a vaccine is expected to come in December or January, we cannot let our guard down. The vaccine will be first distributed for high-need populations, but it will be six months at a minimum before it is widely available,” he said. “We simply cannot afford six months of a sustained increase in cases. … Numbers go up and people die. People die. Period. It is a mathematical equation. More people will die the more the rate goes up. Unless you are extraordinarily casual about human life, it matters.”
Cambridge remote
Cambridge High School students will remain on remote learning through Nov. 30, after a student tested positive for coronavirus on Nov. 17.
All students, prekindergarten through 12th grade, were moved to remote learning on Nov. 18. But everyone else went back to their normal schedules on Nov. 19. The high school students can’t return because so many teachers have been quarantined, school officials wrote in a message to the community. Students who attend BOCES and other classes outside the high school have been able to continue.
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported six new cases, for a total of 481 confirmed cases since March, and nine recoveries, for a total of 403 recoveries among confirmed cases. Five of the six new cases were people who were quarantined after contact with someone who had coronavirus. The sixth person was infected on a trip to a Southern Tier “hot spot” county. There are 43 people currently ill, two of whom are hospitalized. One of the hospitalized patients is still in critical condition.
- Washington County reported two new cases, for a total of 399 confirmed cases since March, and five recoveries, for a total of 356 recoveries. There are 30 people currently ill, and none are hospitalized. The two new cases are people who caught the virus from unknown sources in the community.
- At Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Fort Ann, two inmates at the maximum-security prison are still ill. At the nearby Washington Correctional Facility, all 16 ill inmates in the medium-security prison have now recovered and no one else has tested positive.
For Saturday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- Saratoga County does not publicly report on weekends, but told the state that 29 people tested positive Saturday, a positive test rate of 2.7%. The county’s weekly average is 1.9%.
- Essex County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that two people tested positive Saturday, a positive test rate of 1.3%. The county’s seven-day average is 1.2%.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 179 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 2%. The region’s seven-day average is 2.3%.
- Warren County’s positive test rate was 0.8% Saturday, with a seven-day average of 1.2%.
- Washington County’s positive test rate was 2%, with a weekly average of 0.9%.
- The only county in the region with a seven-day average above 3% was Albany County, which was at 3.1%. Yellow zone restrictions go into place when a seven-day average hits 3.5%.
- Statewide, 5,391 people tested positive Saturday, an overall positive test rate of 2.74%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 4.39% and the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 2.29%.
- There were 2,562 people hospitalized with coronavirus Saturday and 30 people died.
