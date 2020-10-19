Many older poll workers staying home, with newcomers filling in

About a third of Warren County’s poll workers decided to skip election work this year for fear of COVID.
But 200 other people applied to do the job, easily filling the 50 to 60 positions that were vacant.
Likewise, in Washington County, an influx of new poll workers has made up for the loss of elderly, high-risk workers.
Some older workers decided it would be safer to not work indoors for 16 hours while meeting hundreds of strangers face-to-face.
Both counties had to train the newcomers, but all is ready now for early voting to begin on Saturday.
“We’re covered. We’re set. We’ve exhausted (the list) all but about four (newcomers),” said Washington County Elections Commissioner Leslie Allen. “We had new people come on; we had some older people who said no.”
Both counties also offered eight-hour shifts (instead of 16), though Warren County had few takers. In Warren County, due to fears of people not showing up for their shift midday, poll workers could only do a split-shift if they arranged to share with a friend.
In Washington County, workers chose eight-hour shifts mainly because of the personal protective equipment.
“They have said, ‘I can’t wear a mask all day long,’” Allen said, adding that people who used to work full days were also ready to cut back on their hours.
“I don’t blame them. Sixteen hours at the polls is a long day,” she said.
Election commissioners knew by June that they would have to find younger people to run the polls.
“Even in the beginning of the year, for the April primary that was moved to June, at that time people said they weren’t interested in this year” because they were worried about catching coronavirus, Warren County Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin said.
“So we’re excited that we got a lot of new interest. Hopefully they stay beyond one year,” she said. “We even have a 17-year-old.”
The state ran ads encouraging people to apply, which worked well.
She noted that the county cannot simply put anyone in a chair at the polls.
“You have to have at least one from each party all day,” she said.
The counties also needed time. The new workers had to be trained on how to use the electronic poll books, as well as knowing how to troubleshoot problems ranging from someone showing up who isn’t in the book to someone who makes a mistake on their ballot. There are specific procedures on how to open and close the polling site while keeping the ballots secure. When fewer experienced poll workers are there, training is even more essential.
“It’s not just, ‘Go to the poll site and here’s a (pay) voucher,’” Allen said. “We trained new people in early September. We have had a lot of people call or email us expressing interest, but it was too late. We need to train them.”
But even now, there's last-minute fill-ins. One longtime poll worker in Warren County just quit, forcing the county to quickly call other people who have been trained to find a replacement.
"That happens. It makes us scramble," McLaughlin said. "But we do have people."
