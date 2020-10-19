Many older poll workers staying home, with newcomers filling in

“I don’t blame them. Sixteen hours at the polls is a long day,” she said.

Election commissioners knew by June that they would have to find younger people to run the polls.

“Even in the beginning of the year, for the April primary that was moved to June, at that time people said they weren’t interested in this year” because they were worried about catching coronavirus, Warren County Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin said.

“So we’re excited that we got a lot of new interest. Hopefully they stay beyond one year,” she said. “We even have a 17-year-old.”

The state ran ads encouraging people to apply, which worked well.

She noted that the county cannot simply put anyone in a chair at the polls.

“You have to have at least one from each party all day,” she said.