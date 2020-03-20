Many hospitals stop community testing for coronavirus; Glens Falls continues

Just a few days after hospitals in the region opened testing sites for the new coronavirus, they are running out of test kits.
Most local hospitals announced Thursday night that they will stop testing the community. Glens Falls Hospital said it will continue, but that it needs more testing kits.
Albany Medical Center announced it will only test patients in its hospital, and St. Peter’s Health Partners announced it would only test health care workers with symptoms at its testing site.
“The difficult decision was made in order to conserve testing resources for those at highest risk, including inpatients, symptomatic direct care workers and those with high-risk exposure to the virus,” Albany Medical Center said in a press release.
The hospital advised most people to simply stay home and wait it out, quarantining themselves during the course of the virus. Only those who need to be hospitalized should go to the hospital.
“People who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 but have not been determined by a doctor to require hospital care are advised to follow the recommended 14-day home quarantine and any treatment regimen recommended by their doctor,” the hospital said in a press release.
Glens Falls Hospital is continuing its community testing program but spokesman Ray Agnew said supplies are running short.
“We are trying our best to keep it going,” he said. “We’re hoping more materials and swabs become available. We need more testing materials.”
As of Wednesday night, the hospital had tested 457 people, with only one positive test so far in all of Warren County. But the hospital was waiting on results for nine hospitalized patients who are showing symptoms. After more than 24 hours, they still did not have results back. It’s taking longer to get results back, Agnew said.
The state lab recently said tests could include half as many swabs as before, essentially doubling the number of tests each hospital and medical site can perform. But that change was not enough to save the Albany community testing program.
Among the problems with not testing those who do not need to be hospitalized is that many employers are requiring a test before an employee can use sick time, and another test before the employee can return to work, although that is largely moot now that so many people are working from home or have lost their jobs.
