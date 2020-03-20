Many hospitals stop community testing for coronavirus; Glens Falls continues

“We are trying our best to keep it going,” he said. “We’re hoping more materials and swabs become available. We need more testing materials.”

As of Wednesday night, the hospital had tested 457 people, with only one positive test so far in all of Warren County. But the hospital was waiting on results for nine hospitalized patients who are showing symptoms. After more than 24 hours, they still did not have results back. It’s taking longer to get results back, Agnew said.

The state lab recently said tests could include half as many swabs as before, essentially doubling the number of tests each hospital and medical site can perform. But that change was not enough to save the Albany community testing program.

Among the problems with not testing those who do not need to be hospitalized is that many employers are requiring a test before an employee can use sick time, and another test before the employee can return to work, although that is largely moot now that so many people are working from home or have lost their jobs.

