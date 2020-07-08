Many businesses enforcing mask rule on customers

At Stewart’s, where clerks are not allowed to speak to the media, a Glens Falls area worker on Wednesday said she is not getting support from management to enforce the mask requirement. Indeed, her manager did not speak up as a customer entered without a mask, shopped, stood in line and bought items.

“Stewart’s is not enforcing it. We can only request,” said the worker, who asked to be anonymous so that she would not lose her job.

Most of the time, she simply makes eye contact with customers as they enter without a mask.

“They look at me and turn around and go back to the car to get their mask,” she said.

A Stewart's spokeswoman said every employee had been given a script on how to "remind" customers to wear masks, but she said the concern was that customers would attack the employee for daring to raise the topic.

"We scripted it to keep these conversations from turning," spokeswoman Erica Komoroske said, citing an incident in Schenectady in which two customers got into a fight over one of them not wearing a mask. She also noted a bus driver in France was attacked after insisting a passenger wear a mask.