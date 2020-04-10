Many area churches to hold Easter services online

Many churches in the region will hold Easter services online Sunday. They include:
- Christ Church United Methodist of Glens Falls, 10 a.m. Sunday: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqje_gZsmdOOgG5Wj6yRSig
- First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, 10 a.m. Sunday: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtHQqAlqGTHiwEtsLW5ki_g
- Caldwell Presbyterian Church, Lake George, 10 a.m. Sunday: https://zoom.us/j/943873303
- South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 10 a.m. Sunday: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/4372456930?pwd=NlJZMUMzYlZSN3BlUXNIWnkwTldFQT09
- Hudson Falls United Methodist Church, 10 a.m. Sunday: Spectrum Cable Channel 1301 and https://www.facebook.com/hudsonfallsunitedmethodistchurch/
- Church of the Messiah, Glens Falls, 10 a.m. Sunday: http://bit.ly/youtube-messiahgf
- Queensbury United Methodist Church, 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m.: UMCQ.org or on the Facebook page
- Bolton Community Church, 10:30 a.m. Sunday: Boltoncc.org
- St. Michael the Archangel, South Glens Falls, 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 5:30 p.m. Sunday: https://stmichaelschurchsgf.com/ministries/livestreamed-masses/
- Gospel Lighthouse Church, Hudson Falls, 10 a.m. Sunday: www.myglconline.com
- Pine Knolls Alliance Church, South Glens Falls, 10 a.m. Sunday: http://pineknolls.net, scroll down to #pkatogether
— Compiled by Gretta Hochsprung
