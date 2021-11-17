Mannix leads way on Foothills volleyball all-star team

Senior Rachel Beth Mannix of Queensbury was named Most Valuable Player on the Foothills Council volleyball all-star team.
Mannix, a setter, helped Queensbury win the Foothills title and go to the Class A final of the Section II Girls Volleyball Tournament. Making the first team for the Spartans were Kaliyah Davis and Lily Slattery.
South Glens Falls placed two players on the first team — Malia Dake and Kate McDonough. First-team players from Hudson Falls were Gracie Nassivera and Julianna Blair.
Also on the first team were Kathryn Barber of Glens Falls and Anastasia Koumanis of Schuylerville.