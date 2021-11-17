Mannix leads way on Foothills volleyball all-star team

Senior Rachel Beth Mannix of Queensbury was named Most Valuable Player on the Foothills Council volleyball all-star team.

Mannix, a setter, helped Queensbury win the Foothills title and go to the Class A final of the Section II Girls Volleyball Tournament. Making the first team for the Spartans were Kaliyah Davis and Lily Slattery.

South Glens Falls placed two players on the first team — Malia Dake and Kate McDonough. First-team players from Hudson Falls were Gracie Nassivera and Julianna Blair.

Also on the first team were Kathryn Barber of Glens Falls and Anastasia Koumanis of Schuylerville.

Foothills All-Star Team MVP Player;Pos.;School Rachel Beth Mannix;Set.;Queensbury FIRST TEAM Kaliyah Davis;OH;Queensbury Lily Slattery;OH;Queensbury Sophia Rogers;MH;Broad.-Perth Olivia Fraser;OH;Broad.-Perth Samantha Westfall;MH;Broad.-Perth Malia Dake;Lib.;South High Kate McDonough;MH;South High Gracie Nassivera;Lib.;Hudson Falls Julianna Blair;OH;Hudson Falls Mia Wood;Set.;Scotia Kathryn Barber;Set.;Glens Falls Anastasia Koumanis;Set.;Schuylerville Teianna Vetrano-Frasier;Set.;Johnstown Keeley Kristel;MH;Scotia SECOND TEAM Kate Allen;Lib.;Queensbury Madison Sheehan;MH;Queensbury Laurel Mitchell;Set.;Broad.-Perth Mary Fitzsimmons;OH;South High Abby Newell;OH;South High Sydney Hart;MH;South High Sami Peters;Set.;Hudson Falls Ella Bigelow;;Hudson Falls Hilary Burns;Lib.;Glens Falls Zoie Tesi;MH;Gloversville Alivia Wilson;OH;Johnstown Grace Letterman;Set.;Scotia Maeve Buff;Lib.;Schuylerville Gabriela Harrigan;OH;Scotia Lauren King;MH;Schuylerville HONORABLE MENTION Broadalbin-Perth: Maddalena Minkler, Shelby Fenton, Ali Georgelos, Haley Tomlinson, Camille Calderone. Queensbury: Mia Carusone, Lacey Russell, Alaina Diffee. Johnstown: Isabella Lewis, Camille Gray. Schuylerville: Miranda Mash, Ava Brophy. Gloversville: Allie Salvione, Alexis Rocklin. South High: Sophia Hallenbeck, Cassie Ogburn, Addie Kurtz. Hudson Falls: Shaylin Perry, Raeghan Cantiello, Amanda Grimes, Cassidy Barcomb. Amsterdam: Brianna Francisco, Annie Fedullo, Payton Hoefs. Glens Falls: Fiona Bombard, Cira Sherman, Arianna Rue, Gianna Balestrino.

