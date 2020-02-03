Man who went through Sacandaga ice on snowmobile identified

DAY — State Police have identified the Gloversville man who had to be rescued from the icy waters of Great Sacandaga Lake on Friday.

Edward Fitzgerald, 44, was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of exposure to the cold water after the 10:45 a.m. accident near the Hadley/Day town line, off Kathan Road. A hospital spokeswoman would not release his condition or status as of Monday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Fitzgerald was riding west of Conklingville Dam when his sled went through. Saratoga County highway department workers and firefighters used a rowboat to get him.

State Police said the state Department of Environmental Conservation was notified about the snowmobile sinking in the lake, and the DEC would handle having it removed.

A spokeswoman for the DEC said the owner was working to have it removed from the lake as of Monday.

The lake is 30 to 45 feet deep in the middle where the snowmobile went in. There is extensive open water and weak ice on the lake near the dam.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0