Man who was convicted of Glens Falls murder seeks new trial

QUEENSBURY — The central New York man who had his conviction for the 2016 killing of a Glens Falls man overturned is seeking a new trial on remaining charges, arguing evidence was withheld from him.
Robert M. “Divine” Henry notified Warren County Judge John Hall that he is filing a motion to seek a new trial for the fatal robbery of Kevin Jenks, arguing that his trial lawyer did not inform him of evidence that should have been part of his defense.
Specifically, he claims he was not allowed to see before trial documents and photographs that "proves every single law enforcement officer lied" during his trial.
"All those officers lied and the outcome of my trial would have been different," he wrote.
His letter does not mention his videotaped confession to involvement in the robbery of Jenks, use of Jenks' stolen credit and debit cards or possession of stolen items from his home, however.
Henry, a career criminal with multiple prior felony convictions, was convicted of second-degree murder, robbery, grand larceny and other charges in 2017, and sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison. Co-defendant Kevin Chapman pleaded guilty before trial and testified against Henry, with the men blaming each other for strangling Jenks.
Henry appealed, and the Appellate Division last June reversed his conviction for second-degree murder because of the handling of a note to Warren County Judge John Hall from the jury that convicted Henry.
The note requested a re-reading of the murder charge and the legal concept of “acting in concert” with another person. There was no court record of Henry’s counsel being advised of the full contents of the note or discussion on the record of how Hall would respond to it.
So the second-degree murder conviction was reversed, but the convictions for robbery, burglary and grand larceny were not disturbed.
Henry was sentenced as a persistent felony offender on all of the charges, so the dismissal of the murder count did not affect his overall sentence. Under the circumstances, Warren County prosecutors decided not to retry him on the murder count.
Lawyer Marc Zuckerman, who was appointed to represent Henry earlier this month, said he was working with his client to file a motion for a new trial later this month. No new court dates have been set.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said his office was waiting to see if a new motion was filed, but considered Henry a legally sentenced felon at this point.
"He is convicted of multiple felonies and has been sentenced to 50 years to life. If he files additional paperwork, we will respond," Carusone said.
Henry, a former South Glens Falls resident who lived in Ilion before Jenks' killing, is still being held in Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, serving his sentence for the convictions on lesser counts in connection with the July 2016 killing of 58-year-old Jenks.
