Man who was convicted of Glens Falls murder seeks new trial

The note requested a re-reading of the murder charge and the legal concept of “acting in concert” with another person. There was no court record of Henry’s counsel being advised of the full contents of the note or discussion on the record of how Hall would respond to it.

So the second-degree murder conviction was reversed, but the convictions for robbery, burglary and grand larceny were not disturbed.

Henry was sentenced as a persistent felony offender on all of the charges, so the dismissal of the murder count did not affect his overall sentence. Under the circumstances, Warren County prosecutors decided not to retry him on the murder count.

Lawyer Marc Zuckerman, who was appointed to represent Henry earlier this month, said he was working with his client to file a motion for a new trial later this month. No new court dates have been set.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said his office was waiting to see if a new motion was filed, but considered Henry a legally sentenced felon at this point.

"He is convicted of multiple felonies and has been sentenced to 50 years to life. If he files additional paperwork, we will respond," Carusone said.

Henry, a former South Glens Falls resident who lived in Ilion before Jenks' killing, is still being held in Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, serving his sentence for the convictions on lesser counts in connection with the July 2016 killing of 58-year-old Jenks.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.