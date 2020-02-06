Man who ripped off government in Medicaid case sentenced to prison

ALBANY — A Ticonderoga man who operated a taxi company that fraudulently billed the government for hundreds of thousands of dollars in bogus Medicaid charges was sentenced this week to 1 year and 1 day in federal prison while a co-defendant avoided jail.
Arshid Nazir, 55, was the second person convicted in the wide-ranging fraud investigation who has been sentenced, and first to receive a prison term, records show. He was also directed to pay $450,000 in restitution, $50,000 of which was paid at sentencing.
Co-defendant Khurram Gonda, 40, of Ticonderoga, was sentenced Thursday to 2 years on probation, and ordered to pay $60,000 restitution.
Another defendant, Khalid M. Chadder, pleaded guilty to felony health care fraud Thursday in U.S. District Court.
The men were the latest defendants to face a judge for the multimillion dollar scheme to defraud the government's program to transport the indigent to doctor's appointments and drug rehabilitation program visits. They were arrested in May 2018.
Nazir operated Capital Medallion, also known as Avalanche Taxi Service, a Medicaid-funded transportation company based in Ticonderoga. The state Department of Health paid Nazir’s company at least $2.45 million for Medicaid-funded transportation between 2014 and 2018, according to federal prosecutors.
Gondal ran Green Mountain Medical Transportation Inc. and Four Way Taxi Inc. of Ticonderoga. Federal prosecutors had sought a jail term in his case.
"Driven by the desire to steal easy money, the defendant fraudulently billed Medicaid for trips in which beneficiaries drove themselves to and from their own medical appointments," Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett wrote. "The defendant committed a serious financial crime and should be imprisoned as a result."
You have free articles remaining.
Gondal's lawyer, Lawrence Elmen, convinced U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy to forego a jail sentence.
Nazir and Gondal pleaded guilty last year for:
- Billing Medicaid and receiving payment for trips where beneficiaries drove themselves to their own medical appointments and falsifying the identities of the drivers for those trips.
- Billing Medicaid and receiving payment for round trips to and from medical appointments when the beneficiaries took only one-way trips with Avalanche Taxi.
- Falsifying pickup and drop-off locations in order to increase the purported distances traveled and, therefore, be able to claim and receive higher Medicaid payments.
Nazir also admitted that he agreed to pay kickbacks and bribes to Medicaid beneficiaries in order to get these beneficiaries to schedule and keep scheduling medical transportation appointments with Avalanche Taxi. Kickbacks included cash, cigarettes and tobacco, and free goods at Nazir’s convenience store in Ticonderoga.
Nazir's lawyer, Kevin O'Brien, wrote in court records that his client works as a cashier at a convenience store in Ticonderoga, and plans to sell an apartment building he owns in Ticonderoga to pay restitution.
"Mr. Nazir has accepted responsibility for his actions. He does not wish to avoid the consequences for his actions," O'Brien wrote.
In all, 12 people were arrested after the federal, state and local investigation. A number of them were charged with misdemeanors in Ticonderoga Town Court, while the cab company owners were prosecuted federally.
One other cab company owner, Waquas Nauman, was sentenced last month to 3 years on probation and directed to pay $55,000 restitution for his guilty plea to health care fraud. Nauman and Khurram Gondal ran their cab companies together.
Two other cab company owners who also pleaded guilty, Anthony C. Armstrong, 30, of Whitehall, and Qaiser "Kaz" Gondal, 47, are scheduled to be sentenced March 11 in federal court.
Chadder is to be sentenced June 9.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com