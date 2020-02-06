Man who ripped off government in Medicaid case sentenced to prison

Nazir's lawyer, Kevin O'Brien, wrote in court records that his client works as a cashier at a convenience store in Ticonderoga, and plans to sell an apartment building he owns in Ticonderoga to pay restitution.

"Mr. Nazir has accepted responsibility for his actions. He does not wish to avoid the consequences for his actions," O'Brien wrote.

In all, 12 people were arrested after the federal, state and local investigation. A number of them were charged with misdemeanors in Ticonderoga Town Court, while the cab company owners were prosecuted federally.

One other cab company owner, Waquas Nauman, was sentenced last month to 3 years on probation and directed to pay $55,000 restitution for his guilty plea to health care fraud. Nauman and Khurram Gondal ran their cab companies together.

Two other cab company owners who also pleaded guilty, Anthony C. Armstrong, 30, of Whitehall, and Qaiser "Kaz" Gondal, 47, are scheduled to be sentenced March 11 in federal court.

Chadder is to be sentenced June 9.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

