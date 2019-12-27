Man who lost excessive force trial to Warren County seeks new trial

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Ultimately, the defendants were able to present an overwhelmingly biased fact witness who views the defendant as heroic as an expert, while the plaintiff was precluded from presenting any expert testimony,” McGuinness wrote.

McGuinness also wrote that counsel for the defendants improperly told the jury the judge had “already determined that the arrest was constitutional and legitimate,” a ruling that occurred before trial regarding the false arrest claims but not the excessive force claim.

He wrote the verdict was against the weight of the evidence, as phone records showed Hansen was talking on a phone when Ogden arrived at the home, and a witness who was in the home and saw the arrest from a stairwell testified that Ogden “slammed” Hansen down from behind so his head hit a piece of furniture, then repeatedly punched his torso.

Ogden testified that Hansen turned toward him when Ogden gave him verbal commands and “assumed a fighting posture” before Ogden took him to the floor.

Hansen was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest and noncriminal harassment, but the charges were later dropped.