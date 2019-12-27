Man who lost excessive force trial to Warren County seeks new trial

The Queensbury man who lost a federal “police brutality” lawsuit earlier this year after suing the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has filed a motion to seek a new trial, arguing that evidence was wrongly withheld from the jury that ruled against him.
A U.S. District Court jury last month ruled against Christopher R. Hansen, a former state corrections sergeant, after a trial that focused on his October 2016 arrest at a domestic violence call.
Hansen claimed the sheriff’s officers who took him into custody unnecessarily knocked him unconscious and injured him in his former girlfriend’s Queensbury home. Hansen suffered a cut to his forehead that required stitches.
Hansen was arrested after police said they entered the home following a call about a fight. Officers reported they found Hansen kneeling on the woman and choking her, but the charges were ultimately dropped.
He sued the Sheriff’s Office and former sheriff’s officers Peyton Ogden and Dan Habshi. The claim against Habshi was dropped before trial, and the jury heard more than three days of testimony and deliberated about 8 hours before finding against Hansen on Nov. 15.
Hansen’s lawyer, Martin McGuinness, filed a motion earlier this month, asking for a new trial, arguing that the plaintiff was improperly precluded from calling an expert witness on police use of force, while Habshi (who arrived after the initial confrontation) was allowed to testify that he believed Ogden’s actions were appropriate.
You have free articles remaining.
“Ultimately, the defendants were able to present an overwhelmingly biased fact witness who views the defendant as heroic as an expert, while the plaintiff was precluded from presenting any expert testimony,” McGuinness wrote.
McGuinness also wrote that counsel for the defendants improperly told the jury the judge had “already determined that the arrest was constitutional and legitimate,” a ruling that occurred before trial regarding the false arrest claims but not the excessive force claim.
He wrote the verdict was against the weight of the evidence, as phone records showed Hansen was talking on a phone when Ogden arrived at the home, and a witness who was in the home and saw the arrest from a stairwell testified that Ogden “slammed” Hansen down from behind so his head hit a piece of furniture, then repeatedly punched his torso.
Ogden testified that Hansen turned toward him when Ogden gave him verbal commands and “assumed a fighting posture” before Ogden took him to the floor.
Hansen was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest and noncriminal harassment, but the charges were later dropped.
He was a sergeant at Washington Correctional Facility and was north region vice president of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents state correction officers. He was fired by the state Department of Corrections and Community the following year after he was arrested in connection with an additional domestic abuse allegation.
The county’s legal counsel plans to oppose the motion. A hearing is set for Jan. 2.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com