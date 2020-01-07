Man who fled after release from jail is re-arrested

A Hudson Falls man who fled the state last year after he was released without bail on a home burglary charge was re-arrested this week after he returned to the region from North Carolina, police said.

Galen A. Tryon, 33, of Oak Street, was charged with several more criminal counts, but even with his recent trip south in violation of his release conditions, he was released again on Monday.

Tryon was initially arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office last September on a second-degree burglary charge for alleged involvement in an August home burglary in Queensbury where a shotgun was stolen. The gun was not recovered, and was believed to have been sold in Schenectady.

He was released late last month on his own recognizance as new bail statutes were phased in, and failed to appear for a hearing in Queensbury Town Court on Dec. 30.

Sheriff's officers located him in North Carolina and convinced him to return by appealing to relatives and friends of his, sheriff's Sgt. Russ Lail said.