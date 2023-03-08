SCHROON — Police have identified the man who died after falling through the ice Saturday on Schroon Lake.

New York State Police identified Paul J. Kelleher, 71, of Schenectady, as the operator of a snowmobile that was suspected to have fallen through the ice.

Police said Kelleher was traveling with family members on Schroon Lake when the group became separated due to whiteout conditions. DEC forest rangers were notified of the incident and responded to the lake with an airboat. The rangers located Kelleher and he was pronounced deceased on scene by the Essex County coroner.

State police were assisted at the scene by the forest rangers, Schroon Lake Fire and Rescue and the Essex County medical examiner.