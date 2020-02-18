Man who faces life in rape case says confession was false

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who is accused of repeatedly raping a young girl over a period of eight years falsely confessed to the sexual assaults, according to his lawyer.
Thomas J. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to a 17-count indictment that includes charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, which carry a sentence of up to life in state prison, as well as first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act — counts that could bring 25 years apiece.
He is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting the young girl between 2011 and 2019, and police said he confessed during a joint investigation by Glens Falls Police and State Police.
The confession came last March 1, after a State Police polygraph test led to the conclusion that he was being "deceptive," according to court testimony Tuesday.
Maxwell's lawyer, William Montgomery, has gotten permission from Warren County Judge John Hall to hire an expert witness for trial to testify about "suggestability" to false confessions, as he said he believes Maxwell was led by police into making false admissions.
Hall heard testimony Tuesday as he determines whether police lawfully obtained the admissions from Maxwell the day of his arrest.
Glens Falls Police detective sergeants Seth French and Kyle Diamond testified that Maxwell voluntarily accompanied them to be questioned, and a bodycam video corroborates those accounts.
After interviews at the Glens Falls Police station, he went with officers to the State Police station in Greenwich, where State Police Senior Investigator Joseph Bearor administered the polygraph test.
After the results of the test, which aren't admissible in court, were disclosed to Maxwell, he "made admissions to sexually abusing" the girl, Diamond testified.
At which point of the day Maxwell could not be questioned by State Police was up for debate in the case as well.
Warren County First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin acknowledged that lawyer Joseph Brennan contacted Glens Falls Police the day Maxwell was arrested, informing officers that Maxwell had counsel and wasn't to be questioned further.
But the time stamp on those messages was just after 4:30 p.m. that day, and Diamond testified the questioning of Maxwell had ended at that point and he was formally under arrest.
Tuesday's hearing ended without a ruling, to be resumed on a future date with Bearor's testimony.
Maxwell, 39, has turned down a plea deal offer that would result in a 12.5-year prison sentence to be followed by 20 years on parole. He is being held in Warren County Jail, pending further court action, and trial is set to start March 23.
