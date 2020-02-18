Man who faces life in rape case says confession was false

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After interviews at the Glens Falls Police station, he went with officers to the State Police station in Greenwich, where State Police Senior Investigator Joseph Bearor administered the polygraph test.

After the results of the test, which aren't admissible in court, were disclosed to Maxwell, he "made admissions to sexually abusing" the girl, Diamond testified.

At which point of the day Maxwell could not be questioned by State Police was up for debate in the case as well.

Warren County First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin acknowledged that lawyer Joseph Brennan contacted Glens Falls Police the day Maxwell was arrested, informing officers that Maxwell had counsel and wasn't to be questioned further.

But the time stamp on those messages was just after 4:30 p.m. that day, and Diamond testified the questioning of Maxwell had ended at that point and he was formally under arrest.

Tuesday's hearing ended without a ruling, to be resumed on a future date with Bearor's testimony.

Maxwell, 39, has turned down a plea deal offer that would result in a 12.5-year prison sentence to be followed by 20 years on parole. He is being held in Warren County Jail, pending further court action, and trial is set to start March 23.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

