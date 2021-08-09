Man who died in helicopter crash was Queensbury business owner

ARGYLE — One of the victims in Saturday’s fatal helicopter crash was a Queensbury business owner.

Craig E. Seeley owned Seeley Machine Inc. on Big Boom Road in Queensbury.

The company manufactures a variety of parts for various industries involved with aerospace, steam and gas turbines, and paper and pulp and medical equipment, according to its website.

A person who answered the phone on Monday morning said the company had no comment.

Seeley died after his Experimental Seeley 162F helicopter went down in a wooded area off West Valley Road in Argyle at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Also killed in the crash was his daughter, 34-year-old Katie M. Seeley, also of Argyle.

No one on the ground was injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. When asked Monday if Seeley had filed a flight plan, NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway said that is part of the investigation.

He also said there is no confirmation on where the helicopter was coming from or where it was headed. Authorities are also reviewing any radio or air traffic communications.

Holloway said it could take one to two years before the final report is released.