Man who allegedly robbed Queensbury store gets 6-year sentence

The Texas man accused of a 2018 cross-country armed robbery spree that included a holdup in Queensbury was sentenced Wednesday to 75 months in federal prison.
Mark Triolo pleaded to three federal felony counts of robbery for May 2018 convenience store holdups in Vermont, a crime spree that ended when Vermont State Police cornered him in a rural part of southeastern Vermont and shot him three times during a standoff. He appeared in court in a wheelchair.
The Vermont robberies occurred after an April 30, 2018, robbery of the Speedway store on Aviation Road in Queensbury that Warren County sheriff’s officers believe Triolo committed.
An arrest warrant for robbery was filed in Queensbury Town Court for Triolo, but in light of his arrest and prosecution in Vermont, he has not yet been brought to New York to address it.
You have free articles remaining.
Triolo, 48, is accused of threatening a clerk with a gun and making off with $200 or so. When police arrested him in Vermont days later, he had a black pellet pistol that resembled a handgun.
The next day he held up Small City Market in Vergennes, Vermont, netting about $5,600, and then committed two robberies in the Brattleboro, Vermont, area before police caught up with him.
Federal prosecutors sought a 144-month prison sentence for Triolo “because of the seriousness of the offense and the danger Triolo poses to the public.”
The Brattleboro Reformer newspaper reported that Triolo apologized during his sentencing, saying he has “had to come to terms with the big man upstairs.”
In addition, at the time of the crimes in Vermont, Triolo was on parole escape status and had been placed on parole after serving 17 years in prison in Texas for crimes similar to those which he committed in Vermont.
U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss declined and imposed 75 months, with an unspecified period of parole to follow. He will also have to complete his sentence in Texas, and deal with the Warren County charge as well as other robbery counts in Kansas ad Texas. He also must make $7,470 in restitution.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com