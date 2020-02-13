Man who allegedly robbed local store gets 6-year sentence

The Texas man accused of a 2018 cross-country armed robbery spree that included a holdup in Queensbury was sentenced Wednesday to 75 months in federal prison.

Mark Triolo pleaded to three federal felony counts of robbery for May 2018 convenience store holdups in Vermont, a crime spree that ended when Vermont State Police cornered him in a rural part of southeastern Vermont and shot him three times during a standoff. He appeared in court in a wheelchair.

The Vermont robberies occurred after an April 30, 2018 robbery of the Speedway store on Aviation Road in Queensbury that Warren County sheriff's officers believe Triolo committed. An arrest warrant for robbery was filed in Queensbury Town Court for Triolo, but in light of his arrest and prosecution in Vermont, he has not yet been brought to New York to address it.

Triolo, 48, is accused of threatening a clerk with a gun and making off with $200 or so. When police arrested him in Vermont days later, he had a black pellet pistol that resembled a handgun.

The next day he held up Small City Market in Vergennes, Vermont, netting about $5,600, and then committed two robberies in the Brattleboro, Vermont area before police caught up with him.