QUEENSBURY — A man who assaulted a police officer at Great Escape amusement park one day last summer has been sentenced to jail and probation after his guilty plea to a felony charge.
Edwan J. Potts, 27, of Cohoes, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for punching a Warren County sheriff's officer in the face when park staff caught Potts hopping a fence to get into the Queensbury park last Aug. 31.
The officer, James Banish, was not seriously hurt. But under state law, injuring a police officer is automatically a felony.
Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced Potts to 4 months in Warren County Jail to be followed by 5 years on probation.
