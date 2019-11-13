{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A man who assaulted a police officer at Great Escape amusement park one day last summer has been sentenced to jail and probation after his guilty plea to a felony charge.

Edwan J. Potts, 27, of Cohoes, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for punching a Warren County sheriff's officer in the face when park staff caught Potts hopping a fence to get into the Queensbury park last Aug. 31.

The officer, James Banish, was not seriously hurt. But under state law, injuring a police officer is automatically a felony.

Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced Potts to 4 months in Warren County Jail to be followed by 5 years on probation.

Don Lehman

