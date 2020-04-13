Man ticketed following two-car crash in Chester

CHESTER — A driver was ticketed after a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Chester.
The accident happened at 5:14 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 8 and Landon Hill Road, police said.
Tyler Moffitt, 22, of Chester was traveling west on Route 8 when he failed to yield to eastbound traffic while making a left turn at the intersection of Landon Hill Road, police said.
Moffitt's vehicle struck a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 82-year-old Marvin Tennyson, of Pottersville, who was headed east on Route 8.
Moffitt was evaluated by EMS on the scene, and Tennyson was not injured.
Moffitt received a traffic ticket.
