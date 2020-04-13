Man ticketed following two-car crash in Chester

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHESTER — A driver was ticketed after a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Chester.

The accident happened at 5:14 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 8 and Landon Hill Road, police said.

Tyler Moffitt, 22, of Chester was traveling west on Route 8 when he failed to yield to eastbound traffic while making a left turn at the intersection of Landon Hill Road, police said.

Moffitt's vehicle struck a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 82-year-old Marvin Tennyson, of Pottersville, who was headed east on Route 8.

Moffitt was evaluated by EMS on the scene, and Tennyson was not injured.

Moffitt received a traffic ticket.

