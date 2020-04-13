Man ticketed following two-car crash in Chester
0 comments

Man ticketed following two-car crash in Chester

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHESTER — A driver was ticketed after a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Chester.

The accident happened at 5:14 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 8 and Landon Hill Road, police said.

Tyler Moffitt, 22, of Chester was traveling west on Route 8 when he failed to yield to eastbound traffic while making a left turn at the intersection of Landon Hill Road, police said.

Moffitt's vehicle struck a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 82-year-old Marvin Tennyson, of Pottersville, who was headed east on Route 8.

Moffitt was evaluated by EMS on the scene, and Tennyson was not injured.

Moffitt received a traffic ticket.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News