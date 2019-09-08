{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — Two Massachusetts men were involved in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday morning in Lake George.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Route 9 and Route 9L, according to the State Police public information website.

John C. Geiss, 75, was attempting to make a left turn to go north on Route 9 when he collided with a vehicle driven by 74-year-old Steven D. DePietro, 74, of Saugus, police said.

Both men refused medical attention, according to police.

Geiss was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way.

