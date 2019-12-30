Man taken to burn unit after Warrensburg fire

WARRENSBURG — A man was taken to Westchester Medical Center's burn unit late Saturday after he burned his hands and a leg trying to put out a kitchen fire.

The fire broke out at a home on Schroon River Road just after 7 p.m. Donald Prosser was transported for serious burns from what began as a grease fire in the kitchen. The kitchen was damaged.

Firefighters from Warrensburg, Lake George and Chestertown were called out.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

